Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.1

Beast of the Night: Ray Allen posted a smooth line to the tune of 25 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and five three-pointers. He shot 60 percent (9-15) from the field, 100 percent (2-2) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. Allen deserves a lot of credit for turning in a surprising season. He’s improved on every category except for free-throw percentage and blocks from last season’s marks.
Lines for Discussion:
Kris Humphries: 8-15 FG (53%), 0-1 FT (0%), 16 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Humphries played 40:52 in this game and turned in a great line. He’s started the past three games, since Derrick Favors‘ departure, and should be a solid guy to own during fantasy playoffs.
Deron Williams: 5-14 FG (36%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 18 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 TO; Williams continues to struggle wit his shooting since landing with the Nets, but he’s averaging an impressive 15.7 assists in his three games with his new teammates. He’s struggling with a right wrist injury to go along with a bruised left hand. Expect his points and shooting from the floor to improve as those injuries heal.
Joakim Noah: 8-10 FG (80%), 3-4 FT (75%), 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was Noah’s most complete line since returning from his thumb surgery. He’ll handsomely reward owners who were able to buy low on him, or who had the patience to hold him.
Raymond Felton: 7-12 FG (58%), 2-2 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; All’s not lost for Felton just yet. He’s stuck in a timeshare with Ty Lawson (six points, three rebounds, three assists, one block, one turnover last night), but Felton should still put up decent lines every now and then.
Al Horford: 10-15 FG (67%), 1-2 FT (50%), 21 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; While he still hasn’t crept into double-double territory, Horford has taken hold of his place among the elite fantasy centers in the league. The nicest surprise is his 3.6 assists per game, an aspect of his value that’s probably overlooked by most.
Mo Williams: 7-18 FG (39%), 2 threes, 16 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 3 TO; Williams (and his marriage) should see a revival in L.A. The only real questions are whether or not he can stay healthy, and how he’ll mesh with Eric Gordon.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jared Dudley: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He won’t play the Nets every night, but Dudley has the ability to produce well-rounded lines more times than not, making him worth adding in deeper leagues.
Mickael Pietrus: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Stl; He’s a good source of threes and is having a decent month.
Jeff Teague: 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; So long as Kirk Hinrich is out, Teague could be usable in deeper leagues.
Marcus Thornton: 29 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Thornton’s worth an add in most leagues, though his value will be squashed once Tyreke Evans returns.
Injuries:
Delonte West (wrist, ankle): day-to-day
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): looks set to return Wednesday
Antawn Jamison (finger): had surgery on his left pinky finger, out 5-7 weeks
Andrew Bogut (torso): questionable tonight
Jordan Farmar (ankle): day-to-day
Rudy Fernandez (flu): monitor his status
LaMarcus Aldridge (knee): MRI came back negative; check his status
Tony Parker (calf): out 2-4 weeks
Mehmet Okur (back): not close to returning
Will Bynum (personal): check his status
Eric Gordon (wrist): will practice today, could return Wednesday
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): cut by the Knicks
Danilo Gallinari (toe): he’s expected to play Wednesday
Josh Smith (knee): monitor his status
Kirk Hinrich (calf): ditto
Kenyon Martin (illness): day-to-day
For Tonight:
George Hill should kick off a few weeks’ worth of solid lines as the Parker-less Spurs visit the Grizzlies.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Will Tyreke return this season?
George hill, M Thorton, or Grant Hill doc?
@pipdaddyy: Yep — in about two weeks.
@Hollllaaaa: Hill for the long haul, Thornton for now.
Hey Doc! Does Anthony Parker’s value go up significantly now that Jamison is out? Also, is Landry Fields value fading quickly? I’ve hung on to him all season and he has rewarded me with a few good games, but for the most part I’m only seeing single digit points and single digit rebounds from him of late. Is it time to cut emotional ties?
im with clownfish
hey doc,
who among these three should finish strong, anthony parker, marvin williams or richard jefferson?
thanks in advance.
do u think i shud pull the trigger on any of these trades: giving amare to get Cp3 and giving josh for monta ellis
@Clownfish: Yeah maybe a bit — more shots, opportunities for rebounds, etc. — but not by that much. Still, Parker’s a solid player right now. Regarding Fields, yes, if there are decent guys who are available.
@Colton: Well, there ya go.
@oobhz: Parker.
@hollywud15: I like the CP3 deal a bit more than the Smith deal, but both are good trades.
@doc post #3:
which G.Hill are you referring to for your long term recommendation?
What do I do about T-Mac and tayshaun? I was pretty pleased with their production before the last week. Do I ride this out or look for help elsewhere? Is will Bynum the better play? Damn pistons…
@MattO: Oops — George.
@G: I’d ride them out, unless there are appealing guys on waivers. Bynum looks OK for now. That roster is a mess.
azubuike is cut by the knicks? is he healthy enough to get picked up somewhere?? if i remember correctly he’s a poor man’s iggy…
i agree when people say that a good point guard makes a team better… but even though the clips lost last night, i gotta say having blake griffin around makes the poing guards job so much eaiser… do you think mo will’s production will be at least around last night’s level for the rest of the season??
@hakasan: A poor, poor man’s Iggy, at this point. Gotta wish him the best, but his knee probably isn’t helping things right now. Griffin does make the PG gig easier for the Clippers. Yes, I expect Mo to do about that much damage each night going forward.
Wilson Chandler in Denver is looking pretty good for the rest of the season…right?
I made a deadline splash:
Traded Love, Harden, Thornton, (Marcus), and Fernandez
for
Westbrook, Bargnani, Fields, and Hinrich…
I have a firm padding in rebounds, needed assists; good deal? Fields is keepable at $6, Bargnani at $22, and Love at $38
Looks worse w/ Thorton thrown in but I needed to for $’s sake…. Have an outside shot of snagging Tyreke in 2 weeks as a consolation prize
Yo Doc what do you think about me giving up D-Will and Roddy B for Mo Williams and Dre Miller which is pretty bad right? I’m thinking of counter offering D-Will and Amir Johnson for Nash and KG. Sound good?
@Beanie: He’ll have his ups and downs. Remember that Gallo didn’t play that last game.
@nick: On the face of it, I think you gave up too much. But it helps you in assists.
@Stunnaboy2K11: I’m not in love with the first one, but the second seems better.