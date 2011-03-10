Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.10

Beast of the Night: Derrick Rose put up 20 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals, three blocks and four three-pointers in just 31:34 of work last night. He shot 47 percent (7-15) from the field, 100 percent (2-2) from the charity stripe and had just one turnover. Rose isn’t quite the fantasy MVP of the season, but he’s made undeniably huge strides toward being a first-round pick next season.

Lines for Discussion:

Brook Lopez: 10-17 FG (59%), 6-6 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Well, well — look who remembers how to rebound again. Believe it or not, with this line Lopez has grabbed 10+ rebounds in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Expect this streak to end shortly.

Jrue Holiday: 8-16 FG (50%), 4-4 (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl; After hitting a rough patch in late January and early February, Holiday’s production has stabilized. He’s averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals so far this month.

Mo Williams: 9-17 FG (53%), 5-6 FT (83%), 5 threes, 28 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 6 TO; The carelessness with the ball wasn’t pretty, but this was a great line from Williams. Through five games with the Clippers, he’s improved his shooting from the field, scoring, threes made and steals from what they were in Cleveland.

Rodney Stuckey: 1-5 FG (20%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 Pts, 1 Ast, 1 TO; So much for his hot streak. Stuckey was relegated to the bench once again and played just 15:48. All hail John Kuester.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Reggie Evans: 2 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 TO; That didn’t take long. If you need rebounds and nearly nothing else, give Evans a look.

Gerald Henderson: 20 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 TO; His value will take a hit once Stephen Jackson returns, but Henderson still deserves to be picked up if you have room.

Randy Foye: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 TO; So long as Eric Gordon is out, Foye should be owned.

Tyler Hansbrough: 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He started last night and didn’t disappoint. Pick him up if you need points and boards.

Anthony Randolph: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth owning in deeper leagues but won’t be more than a benchwarmer in shallower ones.

Daniel Gibson: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; He’ll get a chance to work the rust off while Baron Davis attends to a personal matter. If you need threes, Boobie is worth a pickup.

Tony Allen: 22 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He should probably be owned in your league by now.

Darrell Arthur: 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Give him a look if you need points, rebounds and blocks.

Jarrett Jack: 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; He’s a must-own guy so long as CP3 is out.

Marco Belinelli: 21 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast; That’s four straight games with 14+ points and 1+ threes. He’s feeling it.

Injuries:

Tyrus Thomas (knee): suffered a setback on Wednesday; consider him day-to-day again

Chris Paul (concussion): being monitored; day-to-day

Chauncey Billups (knee, thigh): he’ll return no later than Sunday according to coach Mike D’Antoni, though Billups didn’t sound as optimistic

Kendrick Perkins (knee): getting closer to making his debut in a Thunder uniform

Channing Frye (shoulder): won’t need surgery but will miss 2-3 weeks

Andrea Bargnani (flu): day-to-day

Paul Millsap (knee): day-to-day

Andray Blatche (shoulder): day-to-day

Alexis Ajinca (knee): day-to-day

Francisco Elson (ankle): day-to-day

Joel Przybilla (knee): day-to-day

Baron Davis (personal): has left the Cavs indefinitely due to the death of his grandmother

Peja Stojakovic (back/neck): day-to-day

Beno Udrih (flu): day-to-day

Amir Johnson (ankle): day-to-day

Stephen Jackson (hamstring): he’ll return Friday

Shawn Marion (ribs): monitor his status

Rudy Gay (shoulder): will be re-evaluated on Monday

Carlos Boozer (ankle): day-to-day

Josh McRoberts (knee): day-to-day

Jason Williams (back): day-to-day

Devin Harris (ankle, finger): monitor his status

For Tonight:

See if Vince Carter and Hakim Warrick can keep the hotness alive as the Suns host the Nuggets. Also, expect Raymond Felton and J.R. Smith to get some extra run with Arron Afflalo sidelined.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.