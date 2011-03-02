Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.2

Beast of the Night: Jose Calderon started March off in a huge way, posting 22 points, seven rebounds, 16 assists, one steal and three three-pointers. He shot 70 percent (7-10) from the field, 100 percent (5-5) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. This was the first time in a while that Calderon’s offense was as good as his dishing. He remains a strong fantasy play, especially if you need assists.
Lines for Discussion:
Chauncey Billups: 4-12 FG (33%), 18-20 FT (90%), 4 threes, 30 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Billups flew under the radar in that big trade that brought him to New York, but fantasy owners should know by now that he’s clearly benefited from the change in scenery. He’s averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, six assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 threes in his first four games with the Knicks, all marks that are higher than the ones he posted in Denver this season. He did leave the game early with an injury, but shouldn’t miss too much time, if any at all.
Danny Granger: 5-11 FG (46%), 16-16 FT (100%), 1 three, 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; As with Billups, the free-throw shooting was a big boon for Granger’s owners. Granger has been a top-70 fantasy player this season, proving that it was wise to allow him to drop out of the first round of many drafts.
Amir Johnson: 3-10 FG (30%), 2-3 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 7 Blk; After going two games without a block, this was a refreshing line for Johnson’s owners, though they could’ve done without the poor shooting from the field.
Jason Kidd: 3-8 FG (38%), 4-4 FT (100%), 3 threes, 13 Pts, 10 Reb, 13 Ast, 3 Stl; This was a near-flawless line from Kidd, who has been a resilient top-40 fantasy player this season. Expect him to get a few extra minutes of rest in the final few games of the season.
Jason Terry: 13-18 FG (72%), 1-3 FT (33%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Clearly, Terry hasn’t been affected much at all by Roddy Beaubois‘ return. He’s still scoring, dishing and hitting threes at a solid rate, and is even shooting the ball well lately.
Gerald Wallace: 5-11 FG (46%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 threes, 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 5 TO; He’s still not starting, but that doesn’t matter. Wallace has been reunited with his headband and is playing on a squad that lightens his load, which makes him a solid play.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ryan Anderson: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s lost his magic touch lately but this was a nice flash in the pan. Anderson remains worth stashing in deeper leagues, and is worth monitoring in others.
Reggie Williams: 25 Pts, 5 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast; This was a great line from Williams, but with Al Thornton set to sign with the Warriors and eat into his minutes, long-term expectations for this Warrior should be kept low.
Tyler Hansbrough: 14 Pts, 6 Reb; Hansbrough remains a decent player to own in deeper leagues. It would be interesting to see what he’d do if set free in the starting lineup, but that’s not likely to happen anytime soon.
James Johnson: 13 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Johnson has shown his ability to fill up the stat sheet since joining the Raptors. Reggie Evans‘ possible return in the near future limits Johnson’s long-term appeal.
Gary Neal: 14 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He’ll be a solid play so long as Tony Parker is out.
Darrell Arthur: 21 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He got extra run thanks to a blowout victory, but Arthur could be a decent add in deeper leagues if you need points along with some rebounds and blocks.
Richard Hamilton: 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl; The masked man who cusses out his coach is back. The Pistons lineup is in reset mode, which means Rip could be worth a speculative add.
Carlos Delfino: 16 Pts, 3 threes, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Delfino will be a solid producer so long as Ersan Ilyasova is out.
Wes Johnson: 20 Pts, 3 threes, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; His last three games have been solid. Pick him up if you can, but know that Martell Webster‘s return could dent Johnson’s value.
Chase Budinger: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Pick him up if you can make room for him.
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): will miss 1-2 more weeks
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): will miss 3-4 more weeks
Baron Davis (knee): not expected to play tonight
Tayshaun Prince (back): day-to-day
Andrew Bogut (side): out for at least a week
Martell Webster (back): day-to-day
Semih Erden (shoulder, groin): a few games away from playing for the Cavs
Tyson Chandler (ankle): monitor his status
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (flu): day-to-day
Gilbert Arenas (knee): day-to-day
Brandon Roy (knees): will sit out tonight for rest
Eric Gordon (wrist): set to return tonight
Rudy Fernandez (illness): day-to-day
Dorell Wright (ankle): should be fine for tonight, but monitor his status
Darko Milicic (personal): not traveling with the team for tonight’s game
Chauncey Billups (thigh): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Gordon makes his long-awaited return as the Clippers host the Rockets. Randy Foye‘s days of steady fantasy value are over for the time being.
hey doc i offered someone Josh Smith and ray felt for chauncey and nene. Good or no? and i have another offer for josh smith where i can choose from dwill or monta, which one of the two is better for me
No update on Josh Smith from you guys either? Why are we all being left in the dark on his knee?
Wes Johnson, Josh Howard, Anthony Morrow, James Johnson or Tyler Hansbrough? (format is: 1pt for all stats except asts which are 2pts, and -1pts for TOs) What ya think, Doc?
Hey Doc,
S Jack for Jose Calderon? What you think?
@hollywud15: Yeah, decent deal there. For the other, it really depends on the stats you need/want. D-Will’s injured wrist/hand is a concern, but overall he’s the superior option.
@north: He’s out tonight. The Hawks are calling it a sprained knee — doesn’t sound serious.
@Conrad: Wes Johnson and Morrow are the guys to pick from that pack.
@Hollllaaaa: Pretty even, though I’ll give the razor-thin edge to S-Jax.
Hey Doc, 2 things. first, i offered Josh Smith and ray felton for Chauncey Billips and nene… good or bad for me?
and 2nd, i have another offer for Josh smith where i wud get my choice of Monta ellis or deron williams, which one of those two wud be better?
sorry about the double post, my comp wasnt loading. thanks doc
Ed Davis or DeAndre Jordan?
someone just dropped t parker in our league. do I take chance on him?our playoffs start in 2 weeks. I’m thinking dropping marion or c hayes for him. what do you think? thanks!
JOSE C – picture substitute those shoes for fruits and take him to the side streets of EAST LA LOL for reals
Doc,
My Amir Johnson for his Luol Deng…reasonable trade offer?
In case he doesn’t bite, is it worth dropping Wall, Foye, Afflalo, or Ibaka to pick up Anthony Parker, Wes Johnson or Morrow… I just swapped Gallinari for Sessions and Boozer and I’m real weak at SF right now.
My line-up as it stands now:
PG – Wall
PG – Foye
SG – Monta
SG – Afflalo
SF – Delfino
SF –
PF – Blake
PF – Amir Johnson
C – Pau
C – Stoudemire
Bench – Sessions
Bench – Ibaka
Bench – Boozer
@mules,
i think foye is the logical drop here… what type of league are you in and what do you need your sf to do?
Hey Doc,
I need 3s, Rebs and FG% bad. I dropped Rashard Lewis and Jamal Crawford for Wes Johnson and Chase Budinger, good move?
I also still have Vince Carter (just can’t hit the drop button) would you swap M. Bibby, S. Battier, C. Villanueva, T. Lawson, R. Lewis or J. Crawford for him?
Thanks!
Hey Doc,
My team is in a good position for playoffs, trying to make it stronger. I was offered Dirk and Wesley Matthews for my Steph Curry and Kirilenko. Should I bite?
Hey Doc,
I was offered Dirk and Wesley Matthews for my Steph Curry and Kirilenko. Should I bite? If not, I have more PG’s than I have room for. Is Conley for his Mathews a bad trade? Should I wait for a better deal?
@hollywud15: No problem.
@Boom Boom: Davis, but that’s a tough call.
@ian: If you need the PG help, sure. TP isn’t really better than either of those guys though.
@mules: Yeah, decent offer. Maybe Foye for any of those guys, now that Gordon is returning. Delfino could be a guy to swap once that Bucks frontcourt heals up a bit. Afflalo could be another swap to make, but I’d hold off on that for now.
@Shaq Attack: Yeah, I like those swaps. VC is a tough guy to figure out but he’s worth swapping out for a solid free agent — maybe CV or Lawson.
@kesaber: Though Matthews is struggling, Yeah, that deal seems solid for you.
Doc,
i got battier, harden, jgreen, and mmiller on the wire with a roster of
kidd/rondo/geohill/mowill
dirk/horford/brand/jrich/turk
frye/ibaka/tmac
detroit is a mess so even though i was hoping for 5ast/5rb from tmac, i’m not sure if he’s going to get off the bench… could use some help with %s, still good in blk/rb but losing my edge soon since i traded my 2+blk centers… who would you take off the wire??
Doc,
Sorry my computer was weird and I posted twice, Drink and Matthews for Steph and Kirilenko seems good? Or just Conley for Wesley Matthews?
Hey Doc,
Should I be worried about monta ellis’ recent struggles, or will he shoot himself out of the slump? Perhaps the heavy minutes are finally getting to him?
Blair worth the pick up over Budinger?
@hakasan: Harden looks the best.
@kesaber: I’d go big and get Dirk.
@BobbieBrown: He should get back on track eventually, but yeah, the minutes might finally be affecting him.
@Duck: If you really need boards. I like Budinger’s overall value more though.