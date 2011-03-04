Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.4

Beast of the Night: LeBron James posted 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks last night in an epic fail against the Magic. He shot 69 percent (11-16) from the field, 100 percent (7-7) from the line and had two turnovers. Most of this line came in the first three quarters of the game â€“ so, there’s that.
Lines for Discussion:
Jason Richardson: 9-14 FG (64%), 6 threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; J-Rich has been yawn-worthy for the Magic lately, but this line was certainly a breath of fresh air. He’s still a solid source of threes on most nights, but that’s about it.
Andrei Kirilenko: 6-11 FG (55%), 0-1 FT (0%), 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 5 TO; AK-47 has been pretty solid in his last five games, averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks. His value remains completely tied to his health, which isn’t the most comforting thought.
Devin Harris: 8-16 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Harris is now averaging 17.8 points, 1.8 threes, 3.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.5 turnovers in his four games as a member of the Jazz. He’s also improved his shooting from the field from 42.5 percent in New Jersey this season to 46 percent in Utah. Like Kirilenko, Harris will only be as good as his body allows.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ryan Anderson: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; You can almost hear the NBA Jam announcer say, “He’s heating up!” Anderson’s last two games have been great, but he’s still a bit unreliable. If you pick him up, you know what you’re getting into.
Ty Lawson: 23 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Lawson has managed to thrive in his last two outings despite Raymond Felton‘s relatively heavy minutes. He won’t the most reliable guy every night but if you need point guard depth, he should be on your short list.
C.J. Miles: 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after Miles totaled just 15 points in his last three games. He should be an up-and-down asset going forward, but is worth a look if you need points, threes and some steals.
Injuries:
Josh Smith (knee): doubtful tonight
Glen Davis (knee): expected to miss 3-5 days
Delonte West (ankle): won’t play until some time next week
Stephen Jackson (hamstring): expected to play tonight
Tyrus Thomas (knee): went through non-contact practice Thursday and could return Wednesday
Daniel Gibson (thigh): questionable for Sunday
Baron Davis (knee): expected to play tonight
Monta Ellis (wrist): playing with a bum right wrist
Matt Barnes (knee): will be evaluated this morning; check his status for tonight
Jordan Farmar (ankle): game-time decision for today’s game in London
Deron Williams (wrist): says he’ll play today
Kevin Durant (ankle): doubtful tonight
Jason Thompson (ankle): missed Thursday’s practice; check his status
Samuel Dalembert (knee): ditto
Beno Udrih (quad): sat out Thursday’s practice, but probable tonight
Rashard Lewis (knee): might need arthroscopic surgery
Derrick Favors (flu): day-to-day
For Tonight:
See if Toney Douglas can squeeze out another solid line if Chauncey Billups sits out again as the Knicks host the Cavs. Samardo Samuels and Alonzo Gee should also be monitored.
Troy Murphy could get decent run tonight with Glen Davis out for the Celtics, who host the Warriors.
For Next Week:
4 games: CHA, CHI, DAL, GS, IND, LAC, MIL, MIN, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, UTA
3 games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIA, NO, PHO, SA, TOR
2 games: DEN, NJ, WAS
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Hey Doc,
Whats up with Daniel Gibson? Do you still think he has the potential to rebound and get his health/head straight this season? Also, do you think Maggette can reclaim is starting job this season?
GSP
Hey Doc, who would you drop for Tyrus Thomas. Chase Budinger, Trevor Ariza, or Samardo Samuels?
Thanks
Hey Doc,
I got one of those G. Karl “Good problems”.. My entire roster is active tonight, and I seem to be on a drug called Charlie Sheen lately with all my bad decision making. I left E.Brand on the bench last Friday when he went for 20 and 17 and i left D. Wright out the following Sunday when he went off for 26 pts and 4 3pts..
Roster: Westbrook, CP3, Monta, JKidd, Pierce, D. Wright, L.O, Bargnani, Zbo, Bosh, Boozer, J.Noah, and E. Brand..
Who would you go with?
@ Doc.. last thing.. I need 7 to start. Thanks in advance!
@GSP: He definitely has potential, especially since Baron Davis isn’t exactly the healthiest cat in town. Gibson’s worth stashing in many leagues. Maggette could reclaim the gig if Delfino starts to let up a bit, but I wouldn’t count on it.
@PacerFan: Maybe Ariza.
@KOB12: Tough call, but I’ll say Westbrook, CP3, Kidd, Pierce, Wright, Randolph and Brand.
@Doc,
need to sit one for tonight… what’s your recommendation??
kidd/rondo/geohill/harden
turk/jrich/dirk/brand
horford/ibaka/frye
hedo’s been horrible lately, but if he decides to show tonight and the rest of the team is tired, he might have a good game… harden seems like he would get pt w/o kd… did frye recover from kg’s elbow?
I witnessed the Beast of the Night score 0 pts in the 4th quarter. Joke- i meant choke!!!!!!!!
@hakasan: Frye should be OK to go tonight. I’d sit Turk.
@Roman: Yep, we were all witnesses to Erick Dampier having a bigger fourth-quarter impact than LBJ.
thanks Doc
they needed eddie house hes the only one who made one soo far pretty sad wen u got 3 superstars on 1 team