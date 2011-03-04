Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.4

Beast of the Night: LeBron James posted 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks last night in an epic fail against the Magic. He shot 69 percent (11-16) from the field, 100 percent (7-7) from the line and had two turnovers. Most of this line came in the first three quarters of the game â€“ so, there’s that.

Lines for Discussion:

Jason Richardson: 9-14 FG (64%), 6 threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; J-Rich has been yawn-worthy for the Magic lately, but this line was certainly a breath of fresh air. He’s still a solid source of threes on most nights, but that’s about it.

Andrei Kirilenko: 6-11 FG (55%), 0-1 FT (0%), 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 5 TO; AK-47 has been pretty solid in his last five games, averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks. His value remains completely tied to his health, which isn’t the most comforting thought.

Devin Harris: 8-16 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Harris is now averaging 17.8 points, 1.8 threes, 3.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.5 turnovers in his four games as a member of the Jazz. He’s also improved his shooting from the field from 42.5 percent in New Jersey this season to 46 percent in Utah. Like Kirilenko, Harris will only be as good as his body allows.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Ryan Anderson: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; You can almost hear the NBA Jam announcer say, “He’s heating up!” Anderson’s last two games have been great, but he’s still a bit unreliable. If you pick him up, you know what you’re getting into.

Ty Lawson: 23 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Lawson has managed to thrive in his last two outings despite Raymond Felton‘s relatively heavy minutes. He won’t the most reliable guy every night but if you need point guard depth, he should be on your short list.

C.J. Miles: 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after Miles totaled just 15 points in his last three games. He should be an up-and-down asset going forward, but is worth a look if you need points, threes and some steals.

Injuries:

Josh Smith (knee): doubtful tonight

Glen Davis (knee): expected to miss 3-5 days

Delonte West (ankle): won’t play until some time next week

Stephen Jackson (hamstring): expected to play tonight

Tyrus Thomas (knee): went through non-contact practice Thursday and could return Wednesday

Daniel Gibson (thigh): questionable for Sunday

Baron Davis (knee): expected to play tonight

Monta Ellis (wrist): playing with a bum right wrist

Matt Barnes (knee): will be evaluated this morning; check his status for tonight

Jordan Farmar (ankle): game-time decision for today’s game in London

Deron Williams (wrist): says he’ll play today

Kevin Durant (ankle): doubtful tonight

Jason Thompson (ankle): missed Thursday’s practice; check his status

Samuel Dalembert (knee): ditto

Beno Udrih (quad): sat out Thursday’s practice, but probable tonight

Rashard Lewis (knee): might need arthroscopic surgery

Derrick Favors (flu): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if Toney Douglas can squeeze out another solid line if Chauncey Billups sits out again as the Knicks host the Cavs. Samardo Samuels and Alonzo Gee should also be monitored.

Troy Murphy could get decent run tonight with Glen Davis out for the Celtics, who host the Warriors.

For Next Week:

4 games: CHA, CHI, DAL, GS, IND, LAC, MIL, MIN, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, UTA

3 games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIA, NO, PHO, SA, TOR

2 games: DEN, NJ, WAS

