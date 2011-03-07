Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.7 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Brook Lopez had himself a bloody good weekend in London, where he averaged 29.5 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 5.5 blocks in two games against the Raptors. He shot 61 percent from the field, 82 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 2.5 turnovers in his stint overseas. Lopez’s owners probably wish the Nets would play more games across the pond, but they should just take this and savor it while they can. Ideally, this will give the big man some momentum heading into this last stretch of fantasy basketball.
Lines for Discussion:
Andre Iguodala (3/4): 7-13 FG (54%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was one of two triple-doubles Iggy had over the weekend. After a rocky start to the season, he’s pieced things together and is averaging strong numbers across the board, though he struggled with his shooting from the field last month. Iguodala’s obviously a strong play going forward.
Jeff Green (3/4): 8-11 FG (73%), 5-5 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This came against the Warriors, which kind of take the edge off any excitement to be had. Green followed this up with 11 points, three rebounds and a three on Sunday. His fantasy value is obviously limited now that he’s with the Celtics, but Green is still worth owning in deeper leagues.
O.J. Mayo (3/4): 5-10 FG (50%), 3 threes, 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Mayo followed this up with 11 points, one rebound, seven assists, two steals and one three-pointer on Sunday. Does this mean he’s found his niche as a distributor for the Grizzlies? Don’t bet on it. Expect him to come back down to earth soon.
DeMarcus Cousins (3/5): 6-18 FG (33%), 6-11 FT (55%), 18 Pts, 18 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Cousins was put back into the starting lineup and did some serious damage. He’s difficult to count on but most owners will probably take the gamble on him regardless.
Al Jefferson (3/5): 13-25 FG (52%), 1-2 FT (50%), 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Jefferson has been on quite a tear since late January. He seems to be benefiting from more shots and involvement on the offensive side of the floor. Jefferson’s also blocking a steady 2+ shots a game since December. Owners who were patient with him are reaping the rewards.
Marcus Thornton (3/5): 8-21 FG (38%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Thornton is averaging 25.7 points and 2.7 threes in his last three games. Not to sound like a broken record, but his value has an expiration date on it, which is whenever Tyreke Evans returns.
Blake Griffin (3/5): 4-10 FG (40%), 10-11 FT (91%), 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Griffin’s assists (3.7 per game for the season, 5.0 per game since the All-Star Break) really boost his value in a quiet way. He hasn’t shot worse than 80 percent from the free-throw line since Feb. 25, which shores up his one Achilles heel. It’ll be interesting to see where owners will draft Griffin next year.
Rodney Stuckey (3/6): 8-18 FG (44%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Stuckey has played very well since the middle of February. With the Pistons’ lineup apparently settling a bit, Stuckey’s minutes fantasy value look safer than they did earlier this season.
Baron Davis (3/6): 6-11 FG (55%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 threes, 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; His first two games with the Cavs have been encouraging — Davis is averaging 17.5 points, four rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and four three-pointers in just 27:06. Davis’ health is always the determining factor in how high his fantasy value goes.
James Harden (3/6): 8-12 FG (67%), 8-9 FT (89%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl; Harden has improved his production in every category except for rebounds since the All-Star break. He’s also playing more minutes, which bodes well for his value down the stretch.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ed Davis: had two solid games in London; he’s a solid big man to own in deeper leagues, but Reggie Evans‘ nearing return poses a threat
Sasha Vujacic: with Anthony Morrow injured, Vujacic could have some room to build on his big performance Saturday
Anthony Randolph: he hasn’t replicated his 19/10 line yet, but he’s getting decent run and is a fine player to stash at the end of your bench
Samardo Samuels: he’s off to a solid start to March, averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and one block per game
Jarrett Jack: he’s solid for his points and solid shooting, and could see some more tick in the near future thanks to an injury to the Hornets’ starting lineup
Gary Neal: he continues to put up solid lines and is close to being a must-own player
DJ White: his past two games have been solid; give him a look in deeper leagues and monitor him in others
Ty Lawson: despite Raymond Felton‘s presence in that rotation, Lawson is putting up good lines
DeAndre Jordan: he’s emerging from the ashes and while inconsistency will plague him, Jordan’s always worth a look if you need big-man stats
Randy Foye/Eric Bledsoe: with Eric Gordon going down again, these two players should be considered as solid adds
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): not close to returning
Von Wafer (calf): day-to-day
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day
Andrew Bogut (oblique): day-to-day
Ersan Ilyasova (concussion): day-to-day
Reggie Evans (foot): should return Wednesday
Ronnie Price (toe): will travel with the Jazz for their upcoming four-game road trip
Andrei Kirilenko (back): back spasms will make him a game-time decision today
Stephen Jackson (hamstring): coach Paul Silas won’t play S-Jax until his hammy is healed
Martell Webster (back): should return today
Darko Milicic (personal): ditto
Paul Millsap (knee): monitor his status
Mehmet Okur (back): may travel with the team for their upcoming road trip
Josh Howard (hamstring): day-to-day
Eric Gordon (wrist): bone chip in his wrist takes him out indefinitely
Damion James (concussion): day-to-day
Daniel Gibson (thigh): day-to-day
Chris Paul (concussion): out today; day-to-day
Trevor Ariza (groin): day-to-day
Bill Walker (knee): day-to-day
Channing Frye (shoulder): left Sunday’s game early with a dislocated right shoulder; monitor his status
For Tonight:
Monitor how minutes and production are shifted around as Webster and Milicic return for the Timberwolves tonight against the Mavericks.
Jack should have plenty of minutes tonight as the Hornets visit the Bulls.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Is Eric Gordon droppable? Any chance of him coming back before the (fantasy) playoffs?
Averages-based league (all stats = 1pt, asts = 2pts, TOs = -1pt): Start Delfino, Matthews, or Gortat this week?
Also, in same format, who is best longterm option of these guys: Samardo, WesJohn, Harden, Hansbrough, Brooks, or Henderson?
Thanks, Doc!
Punting rebounds beacuse of my lead. Gave away Love in a monster deal earlier this week. Am looking to get Rose and Ben Gordon for Horford and Fields–good move?
I have exactly one (1) point guard on one of my teams, and his name is Baron Davis.
And no, I’m not in first place, shockingly.
I’m going to drop Tony Allen for someone – who do you recommend?
Toney Douglas
D Fish
Chalmers
Gary Neal
Eric Bledsoe
T Mac
Booby
Haha what an awful situation…
just when channing frye was getting in a good groove of 3s and rebounds!
when would we know more about his injury??
Good day doc !
Injuries are killing my team this year .im currently 4th in a 12 players h2h league.I own Tyreke ,Eric Gordon and Rudy Gay is it time to think about dropping any of them ? Thx
Hey Doc:
Is it a good idea to drop Stephen Jackson?
Doc;
I have E.Gordon, Vince Carter is available; should I make the switch?
Scoring format is: All stats = 1pt, asts = 2pts, TOs = -1pt.
With that in mind, who of these guys has best value for the remainder of the season: Samardo, Harden, Brooks, Henderson, WesJohn, or Hansbrough?
Thanks, Doc!
Dangit…disregard latest question and answer my first question please. The comments weren’t showing up for some reason, but now i see them.
I have Eric Gordon on my team, Vince Carter is available, should I make the switch?
@pipdaddyy: Very slight chance, but yes, he’s droppable.
@Conrad: Gortat; Harden/Samardo.
@Nick: Yeah, that’s a fine trade.
@dagwaller: Neal is the best right now.
@hakasan: Probably today.
@Youngwood: Gordon definitely, then Gay maybe. Evans should return in the next couple weeks.
@Rob: If you’re in a shallow league, maybe. Otherwise, no.
@juanronin: Yup.
hey doc.. what do u think about these trades:
giving up melo and jose for westbrooke and lamarcus aldridge
josh smith for wade
and what are your thoughts on felton, im considering dropping him, anyone i shud consider for him
Sup doc?
I just traded away MikeBeas for JrueHoliday.
I wanted to shore up my assists and steals categories And I would only be giving up points and maybe a couple of blocks.also jrue has a better fantasy playoff sched.What do you think? Good Trade?
Thanks doc
Thx Doc. I have EGordon in two of my leagues, and my fantasy playoffs are from March 28 to April 10, so is it safe to keep him around? I thought I saw somewhere that the newest timeframe for recovery for him was 7-10 days…what ya think?
ps: In one of the leagues I have EG in, Samardo, MThornton, Foye, and Budinger are available.
@13
I’m no Doc, but imho LA+Westbrook>melo+jose by just a bit… but jose’s been on fire lately…
i’d take smith over wade for less turnovers and slightly better % but wade can explode for bonkers any night…
whether to drop someone always hinges on who you got to pick up…
Hi Doc,
Do you think its worth dropping Daniel Gibson for Randy Foye? Also, do you think its worth picking up Josh McRob for Maggette (as a spare big off the bench)?
Thanks as always,
GSP
@ Doc:
Is dropping Stephen Jackson for Wes Johnson for the upcoming two weeks a good move?
@doc
Hey I was wondering about a trade. Dwight and Vince for boozer and wade? What do you think about it, or is Dwight worth a bit more?
To Brook Lopez: That picture is the WORST Dougie dance I have ever seen!!!!!
@hollywud15: I like the Westbrook/LA and Smith sides of those deals. Felton might be droppable, but it depends on who you’d get to replace him. He still has some value.
@The Mamba King: Yep, good trade.
@Conrad: Yeah, I’d keep him. He’s surprisingly “day-to-day,” which is a good sign. All those FAs are really appealing, though. If you don’t need the immediate help, I’d hold steady and see how things progress for Gordon. It seems like at least a couple of those FAs will still be around should you need to make a swap.
@hakasan: My sentiments exactly.
@GSP: Yeah, I’d probably take Foye over Gibson at this point. I don’t have a problem with McRoberts over Maggette.
@Rob: You might be able to do better, though I’d try to stick with S-Jax. Martell Webster and Wayne Ellington kind of limit Johnson’s potential now.
@Chanchan14: It’s a fair trade, especially since you’d get to unload VC. However, with Howard playing the way he has and with Boozer playing with a very limited ceiling, it’s not a must-make deal.