Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.7 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Brook Lopez had himself a bloody good weekend in London, where he averaged 29.5 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 5.5 blocks in two games against the Raptors. He shot 61 percent from the field, 82 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 2.5 turnovers in his stint overseas. Lopez’s owners probably wish the Nets would play more games across the pond, but they should just take this and savor it while they can. Ideally, this will give the big man some momentum heading into this last stretch of fantasy basketball.

Lines for Discussion:

Andre Iguodala (3/4): 7-13 FG (54%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was one of two triple-doubles Iggy had over the weekend. After a rocky start to the season, he’s pieced things together and is averaging strong numbers across the board, though he struggled with his shooting from the field last month. Iguodala’s obviously a strong play going forward.

Jeff Green (3/4): 8-11 FG (73%), 5-5 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This came against the Warriors, which kind of take the edge off any excitement to be had. Green followed this up with 11 points, three rebounds and a three on Sunday. His fantasy value is obviously limited now that he’s with the Celtics, but Green is still worth owning in deeper leagues.

O.J. Mayo (3/4): 5-10 FG (50%), 3 threes, 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Mayo followed this up with 11 points, one rebound, seven assists, two steals and one three-pointer on Sunday. Does this mean he’s found his niche as a distributor for the Grizzlies? Don’t bet on it. Expect him to come back down to earth soon.

DeMarcus Cousins (3/5): 6-18 FG (33%), 6-11 FT (55%), 18 Pts, 18 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Cousins was put back into the starting lineup and did some serious damage. He’s difficult to count on but most owners will probably take the gamble on him regardless.

Al Jefferson (3/5): 13-25 FG (52%), 1-2 FT (50%), 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Jefferson has been on quite a tear since late January. He seems to be benefiting from more shots and involvement on the offensive side of the floor. Jefferson’s also blocking a steady 2+ shots a game since December. Owners who were patient with him are reaping the rewards.

Marcus Thornton (3/5): 8-21 FG (38%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Thornton is averaging 25.7 points and 2.7 threes in his last three games. Not to sound like a broken record, but his value has an expiration date on it, which is whenever Tyreke Evans returns.

Blake Griffin (3/5): 4-10 FG (40%), 10-11 FT (91%), 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Griffin’s assists (3.7 per game for the season, 5.0 per game since the All-Star Break) really boost his value in a quiet way. He hasn’t shot worse than 80 percent from the free-throw line since Feb. 25, which shores up his one Achilles heel. It’ll be interesting to see where owners will draft Griffin next year.

Rodney Stuckey (3/6): 8-18 FG (44%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Stuckey has played very well since the middle of February. With the Pistons’ lineup apparently settling a bit, Stuckey’s minutes fantasy value look safer than they did earlier this season.

Baron Davis (3/6): 6-11 FG (55%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 threes, 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; His first two games with the Cavs have been encouraging — Davis is averaging 17.5 points, four rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and four three-pointers in just 27:06. Davis’ health is always the determining factor in how high his fantasy value goes.

James Harden (3/6): 8-12 FG (67%), 8-9 FT (89%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl; Harden has improved his production in every category except for rebounds since the All-Star break. He’s also playing more minutes, which bodes well for his value down the stretch.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Ed Davis: had two solid games in London; he’s a solid big man to own in deeper leagues, but Reggie Evans‘ nearing return poses a threat

Sasha Vujacic: with Anthony Morrow injured, Vujacic could have some room to build on his big performance Saturday

Anthony Randolph: he hasn’t replicated his 19/10 line yet, but he’s getting decent run and is a fine player to stash at the end of your bench

Samardo Samuels: he’s off to a solid start to March, averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and one block per game

Jarrett Jack: he’s solid for his points and solid shooting, and could see some more tick in the near future thanks to an injury to the Hornets’ starting lineup

Gary Neal: he continues to put up solid lines and is close to being a must-own player

DJ White: his past two games have been solid; give him a look in deeper leagues and monitor him in others

Ty Lawson: despite Raymond Felton‘s presence in that rotation, Lawson is putting up good lines

DeAndre Jordan: he’s emerging from the ashes and while inconsistency will plague him, Jordan’s always worth a look if you need big-man stats

Randy Foye/Eric Bledsoe: with Eric Gordon going down again, these two players should be considered as solid adds

Injuries:

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): not close to returning

Von Wafer (calf): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day

Andrew Bogut (oblique): day-to-day

Ersan Ilyasova (concussion): day-to-day

Reggie Evans (foot): should return Wednesday

Ronnie Price (toe): will travel with the Jazz for their upcoming four-game road trip

Andrei Kirilenko (back): back spasms will make him a game-time decision today

Stephen Jackson (hamstring): coach Paul Silas won’t play S-Jax until his hammy is healed

Martell Webster (back): should return today

Darko Milicic (personal): ditto

Paul Millsap (knee): monitor his status

Mehmet Okur (back): may travel with the team for their upcoming road trip

Josh Howard (hamstring): day-to-day

Eric Gordon (wrist): bone chip in his wrist takes him out indefinitely

Damion James (concussion): day-to-day

Daniel Gibson (thigh): day-to-day

Chris Paul (concussion): out today; day-to-day

Trevor Ariza (groin): day-to-day

Bill Walker (knee): day-to-day

Channing Frye (shoulder): left Sunday’s game early with a dislocated right shoulder; monitor his status

For Tonight:

Monitor how minutes and production are shifted around as Webster and Milicic return for the Timberwolves tonight against the Mavericks.

Jack should have plenty of minutes tonight as the Hornets visit the Bulls.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

