The Mavericks Announced City Edition Unis Inspired By The Dallas Art Scene

Ever since getting back into the NBA jersey making business, Nike has tried to come up with multiple concepts for teams every year. The ones that usually end up being the most fun are the City Edition threads — these pay homage to something in the city where franchises are located, and when they’re good, Nike knocks them out of the park. Some examples of this have been the Miami Heat’s tremendous Vice uniforms, or the Minnesota Timberwolves’ unis that paid honor to the late, great Prince.

Not every City Edition kit is a home run, though, which brings us to the uniforms the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday. While the concept behind these is pretty cool — per a release, “This jersey is a true reflection of Dallas/Fort Worth arts, including bright colors, such as action green and new addition coastal blue, free-flowing creativity and unique graffiti” — the look is a bit cartoonish and, naturally, earned plenty of jokes on the internet.

The positive here is that I’m a fan of the color scheme, since varying shades of blue and green work out pretty well, even if these may take it a bit far. On the other side of the coin, I don’t necessarily mean this as an insult when I say the font on these remind me of the logo from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and my main thought here is that these would work pretty well if the Sixers had this design with a color scheme that paid homage to Will and the Banks family.

If you’re not a particularly big fan of these, there are going to be plenty of opportunities for them to grow on you. According to the Mavericks, the team will wear these 22 times during the regular season, and will make their debut on Nov. 26 against the Los Angeles Clippers.