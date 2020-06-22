The NBA will open up a transaction window for teams heading into the bubble to sign free agents and make roster moves. The Dallas Mavericks will apparently be among the teams that will be actively looking to add to their roster prior to heading to Orlando, after a calf injury suffered by guard Courtney Lee will require surgery and keep him out of the proceedings, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Mavericks will be among the teams looking for roster reinforcements Tuesday when the NBA's one-week transaction window opens after veteran swingman Courtney Lee suffered a calf injury during the shutdown that required surgery, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2020

Lee wasn’t a major contributor to the Mavs this season, averaging just 4.5 points per game in 14.4 minutes off the bench, but his near 45 percent shooting figured to prove valuable as a spacing option and potential spark off the bench in the postseason. Now, one would expect the Mavs to look at some of the guard talent available on the free agent market, such as Tyler Johnson or J.R. Smith, as a replacement to add depth to their backcourt rotation — something that may be more desperately needed after such a long layoff than is typical in the postseason.

For Lee, this likely ends his tenure with the Mavs as he hits free agency this offseason, as Dallas will need to waive him to open up a roster spot to sign someone else. Lee’s focus will be on getting healthy and landing a deal this offseason to prove he remains a valuable asset to a team thanks to that tremendous three-point shooting ability.