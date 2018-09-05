Getty Image

In late July, Michael McCarthy of Sporting News reported that ESPN insider Chris Haynes would be hitting “free agency” in the sports media world. The intrepid reporter’s contract was reportedly expiring before the start of the 2018-19 season and, with the recent move of Shams Charania from Yahoo Sports to The Athletic, there was already significant movement occurring in the NBA reporting space.

On Wednesday morning, a seemingly unlikely source broke news about Haynes, as Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard was the first to note that Haynes is taking his talents to Yahoo.