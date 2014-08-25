Damian Lillard Is Cover Athlete For NBA Live 15

As far as consolation prizes go, Damian Lillard’s isn’t too shabby. After being left off of Team USA’s 12-man World Cup roster this weekend, the Portland Trail Blazers superstar has rebounded by gracing the cover of NBA Live 15.

The latest in a long line of All-Star point guards from Oakland, CA took to Instagram earlier today to announce the news.

So thankful for being named the @EASportsInsider #NBALIVE15 cover athlete. I’ve been playing the game since the 16-bit days, so you know this is a dream come true! Hard work has led to so many great things for me and I’m not even close to satisfied. #CoverAthlete #1stBlazerOnTheCover #ItsInTheGame #RipCity #LillardTime

Lillard shared similar sentiments with SI.com.

“I think it’s such an honor because of the journey, because of how hard I had to work to earn something like this,” Lillard told SI.com. “And to earn my stay in this league, period. Just being a cover athlete is a big deal to me, because when I try to remember a certain year of a game, I gotta go back to who the cover athlete was. When people go back to this one, they’ll remember that Dame Lillard was on the cover, and I’m just glad EA Sports has given me the opportunity to be that guy.”

NBA Live 15 will be released on October 7 for XBOX One and Playstation 4. We’re pretty sure every gamer in Oregon will be trying to re-create Lillard’s incredible moment below.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.