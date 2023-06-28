We are fully into the NBA’s silly season, where rumors are flying as everyone looks to find scoops and insight into what is going to happen when free agency opens on Friday afternoon.

Among the biggest talking points, to the frustration of many, is Damian Lillard’s future in Portland after the Blazers stayed pat at the Draft and chose to use the No. 3 pick on Scoot Henderson rather than trading it for a veteran star. Lillard met with the Portland front office recently and the reports after indicated all parties are still committed to each other, for now, with the Blazers still having work to do to build the kind of roster Lillard wants to make him believe he can contend for the playoffs again.

There haven’t been a lot of rumblings about what additions the Blazers can realistically make, but the one player somewhat connected to Portland has been Draymond Green, as he gets set to be a free agent for the first time in his career. While most anticipate him returning to the Warriors, particularly after they shipped Jordan Poole to Washington for Chris Paul, the Blazers, Pistons, and Kings all reportedly would love to at least meet with him to pitch the former DPOY on leaving the Bay.

This brings us to an incredible rumor that popped up on Portland sports radio on Wednesday, where Dwight Jaynes of 620 Rip City Radio, said he had a friend text him that his dinner reservation at a Portland restaurant got cancelled because Damian Lillard rented the entire place out to have a dinner with Draymond Green to pitch him on joining the Blazers.

This is a Hall of Fame worthy radio rumor, because it touches all the bases. It involves a player fans want on the team with a secondhand report of a thing that may be happening that they learned about in the funniest possible way. Jaynes’ co-host goes on to immediately pour cold water on this by, rightfully, pointing out how difficult it would be for the Blazers to acquire Draymond since the only avenue given their cap situation is a sign-and-trade. That said, it’s an incredible way for a rumor to start and I would like it to be true because it’s very funny.