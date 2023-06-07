Damian Lillard February 2023
Getty Image
DimeMag

Damian Lillard Thinks He’ll Still Be With The Blazers When Next Season Starts

It’s the NBA offseason for every team that isn’t in the Finals, which can only mean one thing: There are questions about what team Damian Lillard is going to play basketball for next season. Of course, there is no indication that Lillard actually wants to leave the Portland Trail Blazers, which is usually how things go during this time of the year.

In fact, Lillard appeared on “The Last Stand” and was asked by Brian Custer, explicitly, if he plans on playing for the Blazers when the 2023-24 season begins, to which he said “I do.” This came, however, after he was asked about a list of teams, and whether or not he’d be interested in one over the rest.

“Everybody keeps saying Damian Lillard is going to be traded to the Knicks, Damian Lillard’s gonna be traded to the Heat, Damian Lillard should be traded to the Celtics, Damian Lillard’s gonna be traded to the Nets,” Custer said at the 49:20 mark of the above video. “If one of those trades went through, out of those teams, which one would you be like, that’s not too bad?”

“Miami, obviously,” Lillard said with a laugh. “Miami is the obvious one, and Bam is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real. But I mean, I think Miami’s the obvious one, Brooklyn is another obvious one, cause Mikal Bridges is my dog, too. And both have capable rosters, so.”

It is unclear who the “everybody” is that is saying that Lillard is going to get a trade to the Knicks, Heat, Celtics, or Nets. Anyway, until the words “I would like a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers” leaves his mouth, I am going to continue assuming that Damian Lillard is gonna be a Blazer forever.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The LGBTQ Artists To Discover At The 2023 Pride Festivals
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
×