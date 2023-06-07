It’s the NBA offseason for every team that isn’t in the Finals, which can only mean one thing: There are questions about what team Damian Lillard is going to play basketball for next season. Of course, there is no indication that Lillard actually wants to leave the Portland Trail Blazers, which is usually how things go during this time of the year.

In fact, Lillard appeared on “The Last Stand” and was asked by Brian Custer, explicitly, if he plans on playing for the Blazers when the 2023-24 season begins, to which he said “I do.” This came, however, after he was asked about a list of teams, and whether or not he’d be interested in one over the rest.

“Everybody keeps saying Damian Lillard is going to be traded to the Knicks, Damian Lillard’s gonna be traded to the Heat, Damian Lillard should be traded to the Celtics, Damian Lillard’s gonna be traded to the Nets,” Custer said at the 49:20 mark of the above video. “If one of those trades went through, out of those teams, which one would you be like, that’s not too bad?”

“Miami, obviously,” Lillard said with a laugh. “Miami is the obvious one, and Bam is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real. But I mean, I think Miami’s the obvious one, Brooklyn is another obvious one, cause Mikal Bridges is my dog, too. And both have capable rosters, so.”

It is unclear who the “everybody” is that is saying that Lillard is going to get a trade to the Knicks, Heat, Celtics, or Nets. Anyway, until the words “I would like a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers” leaves his mouth, I am going to continue assuming that Damian Lillard is gonna be a Blazer forever.