Damian Lillard Expected to be Named NBA Rookie of the Year on Wednesday

#Portland Trail Blazers
04.30.13 5 years ago

We received an email from the Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA earlier tonight about a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon (3:30 PT) that promises a “major announcement.”

It’s not a question “if” Damian Lillard will win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award as much as it is “when?” Any doubts that we had about tomorrow’s big announcement were erased with this:

Damian will become the fourth Blazer to earn the award, joining Brandon Roy (2006-07), Sidney Wicks (1971-71) and Geoff Petrie (1970-71). This year Damian averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, while making 185 threes â€” the most in Portland history and the most by a rookie in NBA history. Lillard also logged more minutes (3,167) than any player in the NBA.

Next stop? MVP.

