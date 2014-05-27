Watch Damian Lillard Freestyle Battle Against Talented Hawaiian Girl

#Portland Trail Blazers
05.27.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Damian Lillard does not shy away from the spotlight, and we know he’s not afraid to get on the mic in front of thousands of people. So, it’s probably not surprising to see Lillard freestyle battling a girl in Hawaii during his offseason R&R.

Lillard is no stranger to freestyling. Last year, he introduced a trend called “4 Bar Friday” in which he encouraged other players from around the league to send him freestyles. Players who participated include Paul George, Iman Shumpert, teammate CJ McCollum, ‘Bron got in on it, and so did NBA analyst Ric Bucher.

Lillard has high hopes for his rap career. He is releasing a hip hop album and thinks it can go platinum. You can judge for yourself whether those goals are realistic by watching him battle rap a girl in Hawaii.

Be on the lookout around the 35-second mark for the line, “only Dime’s approaching me.” We’re going to assume he’s showing love to us for giving him his first ever magazine cover.

(Video via jamal mansouri; H/T @RefinedHype)

Who do you think won the battle?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP