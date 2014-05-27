Watch Damian Lillard Freestyle Battle Against Talented Hawaiian Girl

Damian Lillard does not shy away from the spotlight, and we know he’s not afraid to get on the mic in front of thousands of people. So, it’s probably not surprising to see Lillard freestyle battling a girl in Hawaii during his offseason R&R.



Lillard is no stranger to freestyling. Last year, he introduced a trend called “4 Bar Friday” in which he encouraged other players from around the league to send him freestyles. Players who participated include Paul George, Iman Shumpert, teammate CJ McCollum, ‘Bron got in on it, and so did NBA analyst Ric Bucher.

Lillard has high hopes for his rap career. He is releasing a hip hop album and thinks it can go platinum. You can judge for yourself whether those goals are realistic by watching him battle rap a girl in Hawaii.

Be on the lookout around the 35-second mark for the line, “only Dime’s approaching me.” We’re going to assume he’s showing love to us for giving him his first ever magazine cover.

(Video via jamal mansouri; H/T @RefinedHype)

Who do you think won the battle?

