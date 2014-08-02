Damian Lillard Heaves 80-Foot Buzzer-Beater In Team USA Showcase

The highlights keep on coming in the USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas on Friday night. Between Derrick Rose’s emphatic return to the hardwood and Kevin Durant’s poster dunk on Anthony Davis, the first half was setup to end on a high note.

After receiving the inbounds pass from Andre Drummond, Damian Lillard threw up a near full-court prayer, only to see it splash through the net to beat the halftime buzzer.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Lillard is becoming quite a master at perfecting the buzzer-beater. Remember this?

(Vine via gifdsports) GIFs via Hardwood Paroxysm and SBNation)

