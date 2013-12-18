Damian Lillard Hits Game-Winning Three-Pointer To Beat The Cavs

Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard headlined the Cavs-Blazers matchup at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night, and neither of the last two Rookie of the Year winners fell short of the hype. In a game that was back-and-forth throughout, the Blazers seemed to have the win before Irving went off in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and a late layup by Anderson Varejao tied the score at 116-116. That’s when Lillard scored his biggest bucket of the game and second consecutive game-winner.

Lillard’s three-pointer from the top of key fell through the net with less than a second remaining on the clock, and the Blazers won 119-116 to improve their record to the NBA’s best at 22-4. The Cavs fall to 9-15 on the year. It was Lillard’s second consecutive game-winning shot after his elbow jumper beat Detroit in OT a day ago. This one featured dead-eye shooting from the top of the key more than Dame’s turnaround game-winner in Detroit.

Lillard was incredible all night on his way to 36 points (8-of-12 from three-point range, including the game-winner), 10 assists and eight rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge added 26 points and 15 rebounds in the win â€” Portland’s fifth-straight and fourth on the road during that stretch.

Irving led the Cavaliers with 25 points and 10 assists, and second-year shooting guard Dion Waiters poured in another 25 for Cleveland. Kyrie had led the Cavaliers back from an 8-point deficit with just 1:18 remaining. He knocked down a three-pointer, drove for a layup â€” plus the foul, and finally dished this gorgeous pass to Anderson Varejao for the layup after three different Blazers converged on him:

That play tied the score, but then Dame happened as the Blazers continue to find ways to win. They’re the surprise powerhouse in the West through the season’s opening 25 games, and Damian Lillard keeps gettin cast as the hero at the end.

He’s not scared of the moment, that’s for sure.

