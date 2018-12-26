Damian Lillard Has His Own Version Of The Leg Lamp From ‘A Christmas Story’

12.25.18

Damian Lillard is really good at getting into the holiday spirit. Back during late October, Lillard celebrated Halloween by dressing up like Stone Cold Steve Austin before a Blazers game. He got the clothes, mask, and championship belt he needed, and more or less nailed Stone Cold’s walk as he entered the arena.

Fast forward to Tuesday night and Lillard is in the spotlight on Christmas, as Portland will finish off the NBA’s slate of games on the holiday by traveling to Utah to take on the Jazz. Once again, Lillard found a unique way to celebrate the holiday that was on display as he made his way to the arena.

Lillard didn’t show up in a festive sweater or anything. Instead, he decided to do his best impression of Mr. Parker from A Christmas Story and brought a leg lamp to Vivint Smart Home Arena. The difference was that instead of being an otherwise bare leg in a single high heel shoe, this one had a pair of shorts with Lillard’s signature logo on it and one of his sneakers from adidas.

