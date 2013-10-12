Damian Lillard’s “License To Lillard” Is Back With Episode 5: Rookie Debut

10.11.13 5 years ago

The teaser was released last month, but the new season of the perfectly timed “License to Lillard” is finally back with episode 5: Rookie Debut. Damian Lillard‘s rookie season â€” as we know now â€” went about as well as Dame could have imagined.

[Get Caught Up:License to Lillard” Episode one, two, three, four]

Episode 5, the first of the new season, features behind-the-scenes commentary from Dame about his debut against the Lakers. After his first shot went down, it didn’t count; he had stepped out of bounds on a corner 3. But when Steve Nash went under a screen later in the first quarter, Dame drains another 3, and says in the web doc, “Right when I made it, I kinda had a mug on my face, and my family was there, so I was juiced about it. My confidence just went through the roof off that one shot…I was ready to go.”

Was he ever.

What do you think?

