Watch Damian Lillard Deliver The Pre-Game Proposal Pass Of The Night

Damian Lillard didn’t play in last night’s exhibition game between the Blazers and Clippers. That didn’t stop him from passing for the assist of the night, though.

Here’s Dame unveiling the engagement ring for his friend’s shocked, soon-to-be fiancé.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can watch how it all went down at NBA.com.

Just imagine what a local hoops star can do for your proposal before the game.

(H/T Lang Whitaker)

Would you use Damian Lillard to propose to your lady?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.