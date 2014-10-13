Watch Damian Lillard Deliver The Pre-Game Proposal Pass Of The Night

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
10.13.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Damian Lillard didn’t play in last night’s exhibition game between the Blazers and Clippers. That didn’t stop him from passing for the assist of the night, though.

Here’s Dame unveiling the engagement ring for his friend’s shocked, soon-to-be fiancé.

You can watch how it all went down at NBA.com.

Just imagine what a local hoops star can do for your proposal before the game.

(H/T Lang Whitaker)

Would you use Damian Lillard to propose to your lady?

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSvideo

