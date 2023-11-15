The Clippers latest loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday night highlighted one of the weak points of L.A.’s current roster construction, which is that with Mason Plumlee injured, they have just one big man in Ivica Zubac and have to play small an awful lot of the time.

Against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, that proved to be a bit of a catastrophe, as Denver scored on every single possession (aside from one late turnover) in the final six minutes of the game, as Jokic dominated smaller opponents and picked apart double teams when the Clippers sent help. While L.A. has plenty of other issues with making their star quartet work together, they also have to figure out how to best balance their roster and adding another big man would help do that.

That help will likely be arriving fairly soon, as Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski report the Pacers and Daniel Theis finalized a contract buyout that paves the way for the German big man to sign as the Clippers new backup center.

Theis has mostly been out of the rotation in Indiana, as he doesn’t exactly fit their up-tempo style and has appeared in one game for eight minutes of action. In L.A., he figures to be a backup for Zubac while Plumlee is out, and with James Harden already lobbying for more pick-and-roll actions, he figures to find himself paired with Harden some to try and give the former MVP more of the action he wants when on the floor.