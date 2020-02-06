Word broke on Wednesday evening that the Andre Iguodala saga in Memphis had finally come to a close, and that the veteran wing would be headed to Miami to join the Heat — and also signing a two-year extension to boot.

However, the former Finals MVP may not be the only wing making his way to Miami at the deadline, as Pat Riley is swinging for the fences and working on a three-team blockbuster that also sends Danilo Gallinari from Oklahoma City to the Heat in what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is describing as an “elaborate” deal.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Gallinari’s addition may very well be more impactful for this season, as he would provide the Heat — already an excellent three-point shooting team — with even more firepower from deep. Gallinari is an exceptional offensive player and has been a key part of the Thunder’s surprising surge this season to a playoff spot — and their play had made it questionable whether Gallinari would even be traded, which was once widely assumed given his expiring contract.

The question now seems to be what all is going out of Miami. Justise Winslow is the only solid name that’s been reported, as he’ll be headed to Memphis — which he has already effectively confirmed on Twitter, shouting out his old Duke teammates that are in Memphis currently.

Beyond Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson figure to be involved for salary as both sat out the Heat’s game against the Clippers, but otherwise, the pieces and specifics of the deal aren’t known and, as Woj notes, may not be until deadline day. Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were both held out of the Grizzlies game, as well, so they seem to be headed out — although, funny enough, Gallinari was not held out of the Thunder’s win over the Cavs.

Miami is hard capped and doesn’t have much in the way of draft assets to move, but could remove protections from the 2023 first round pick they already owe OKC to sweeten the pot. The hard cap is part of why the deal is going to be, as Woj put it, elaborate and take so much time to make sure the financials work.