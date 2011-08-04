Danny Green Helps Showcase The Healing Power Of Basketball

Thousands of fans from the Queens and Long Island area decided to forget about the beach for one Saturday and instead watch basketball for a great cause. They packed the bleachers of St. John’s University’s Carnesseca Arena to catch pro ball players and college stars take the court in the Malone Mulhall Benefit Game. Despite the great show, an air of sadness, as well as hope, filled the arena.

The game was created to celebrate the lives of three young people â€” Michael Mulhall and Jamie and Paige Malone â€” who were tragically killed in a car accident last summer on their way to work at Camp ANCHOR, a recreational summer camp for special needs children of all ages. For the Malone and Mulhall families, basketball was always part of the grieving process. Jim Malone has coached high school basketball in Long Island for 30 years.

Spurs guard Danny Green, who hails from North Babylon, was in the building, as were recent St. John’s stars Justin Burrell, Paris Horne and Malik Boothe. Before the game, fans were treated to a three-point contest featuring Green, Notre Dame’s Tyrone Nash, former Providence star Jeff Xavier, and Holy Cross sharpshooter Andrew Beinert, as well as a dunk contest featuring Green, Burrell, Horne, and Maine Red Claws big man Vernon Goodridge. Then Green’s blue squad was pitted against Boothe and Burrell’s white team in an exciting up-and-down game.

The game was the creation of Joe Lynch, the boyfriend of Paige Malone and a great friend to both the Malone and Mulhall families.

“We had 2,000 people in the stands on a hot Saturday in July, it meant a lot to me to see so many supporters,” said Lynch, who also played in the event. “We also raised over $60,000 dollars for the Jamie and Paige Malone Foundation and for Camp ANCHOR.

“I can’t thank the players enough for participating,” he added. “They were incredible with the fans, the media and the Malone and Mulhall families. The NYC basketball community is a tight knit group, and they always look out for each other. Couldn’t have asked more out of the players.”

Highlights from the Dunk Contest and Game:

Danny Green Speaks About the Malone Mulhall Game and His Summer:

