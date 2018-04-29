Darius Miller Hit A Bonkers Buzzer-Beater In Game 1 Of Warriors-Pelicans

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
04.28.18 54 mins ago

Twitter

The Golden State Warriors had themselves a hell of a first half at home against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday night.

Draymond Green nearly had a first-half triple-double and the Warriors offense scored at will, even without Steph Curry in the lineup. A 24-2 run in the second quarter pushed Golden State’s lead close to 30 in the dying moments of the second quarter before Darius Miller grabbed a rebound and hit a crazy buzzer-beater for the Pelicans to make it 76-55 at the break.

The arc on this shot is super impressive, in that it’s almost nonexistent. He two-hands this right at the perfect angle so that it goes through the net in a hurry. If you weren’t paying attention, you’d think it just skimmed the bottom of the net and nothing more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsDarius MillerGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 4 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 5 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 5 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 6 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP