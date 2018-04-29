Twitter

The Golden State Warriors had themselves a hell of a first half at home against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday night.

Draymond Green nearly had a first-half triple-double and the Warriors offense scored at will, even without Steph Curry in the lineup. A 24-2 run in the second quarter pushed Golden State’s lead close to 30 in the dying moments of the second quarter before Darius Miller grabbed a rebound and hit a crazy buzzer-beater for the Pelicans to make it 76-55 at the break.

The arc on this shot is super impressive, in that it’s almost nonexistent. He two-hands this right at the perfect angle so that it goes through the net in a hurry. If you weren’t paying attention, you’d think it just skimmed the bottom of the net and nothing more.