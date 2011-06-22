David Kahn, NBA Draft Superstar; Minnesota Making Trade Offers To Everyone

Is there ever a June superstar celebrity who’s bigger than David Kahn? Seriously, ever since Minnesota brought him in before the 2009 NBA Draft, Kahn has become a one-man show. A human catch phrase around this time. And now this year, we get the ultimate treat: knowing Kahn and his assortment of basketball scientists will be dictating the entire draft from the second spot. The Wolves are the most active team in the field, looking to trade down, out, half the team. Apparently, they want a star for the second pick. Good luck with that. Indiana and Washington won’t even give them Hibbert or McGee … It’s not just the draft either. The arrival of Ricky Rubio has everyone buzzing. Minnesota feels warmer at least for a day. The Spanish Wizard got so hyped that he went into the gym almost immediately after arriving from Europe. Here’s a first look at Rubio in his new uniform. While Kahn is smitten with his new toy, don’t be surprised if you start hearing rumors out of Minnesota that the Wolves are considering bringing Troy Hudson out of retirement for more lead guard insurance … That Pau Gasol to Minnesota for Kevin Love and the No. 2 pick rumor? It sounds like it’s already dead. Instead, it’s now Andrew Bynum for the pick. No clue why Kahn would even ask for The Big Elbow. Jim Buss isn’t trading his project for anyone other than Dwight Howard … Speaking of Howard, if there was ever a perfect opportunity to keep the big man around, this is it: go get his longtime friend, Josh Smith. When you have a chance to bring in one of your franchise player’s best friends, especially when that guy is available and can actually play, you don’t even hesitate. No questions asked. Orlando doesn’t have many attractive pieces, but you get creative … Another rumor making the rounds is Raymond Felton and the final year of his contract moving to Sacramento for the No. 7 pick. The Kings are among a host of teams looking to grab Felton (Kahn?). His contract is affordable, he can run a team and he actually cares. There are about 25 teams that could use someone like that. The Kings are definitely one of them … Also keep an eye on rumors about the Spurs moving Tony Parker to get into the top 10 (Raptors & Kings) … Pat Riley is saying he has no interest to come back to the bench, and Erik Spoelstra will continue to coach Miami. That’ll never shut anyone up though; as long as Riley is there, his shadow is everywhere … Is Stan Van Gundy secretly in love with LeBron and Miami? He never seems to shut up about them … Before you know it, if the New York media doesn’t stop making up Steve Nash-to-NYC rumors, Nash will have to put out a restraining order. The best part about this whole thing is they can just head down to SoHo and ask the man himself and he’ll tell it: he doesn’t really plan on leaving Phoenix full-time right now … And you thought we were done after comparing players with booze. Yesterday, we brought back Seinfeld to give us the ultimate take on the draft, and then called Kyle Singler a Toyota Camry. We could just call him a scrub instead … If you haven’t checked out Dime’s NBA Draft Diary with Isaiah Thomas, you need to. His latest entry also has the official trailer for the documentary of his journey to the NBA. It looks dope … And Xavier Silas checked back in with us yesterday with some more dope fashion tips to put you on game … We’re out like a June without Kahn.
I don’t get the Bynum love. I wouldn’t trade Love for Bynum and whatever the Laker’s pick is much less Love and the #2 for Bynum. Love is a double-double machine, Bynum sometimes plays well when he isn’t injured.
Stay firsty my friends
the lakers had better not pair bynum with love …. ON THE TWOLVES. are you kidding me ( charles barkley voice )
if you’re gonna trade bynum..you better get a good player.
this whole bynum talk has got me thinking … when is the last time a player has been linked to someone of dwight’s caliber and hasn’t ever made an all star team ? bynum and dwight’s name have been in the same sentence of trade talks for months and drew hasn’t ever put on an all star jersey. amazing.
^ potential goes A LONG WAY huh.
as a Lakers fan, i wouldn’t trade Bynum unless it was for Dwight Howard. injury prone or not, solid centers are extremely hard to come by now days, and if you have one, you don’t give him up. and before you say he’s not solid, he can give you 15 and 10 any given night and not to mention alter shots in the paint. that’s a luxury most NBA teams do not have from the center spot.
any time someone says something about David Kahn, all i can think of is that 2009 draft. i’ve never seen a more “what the hell are they doing?” moment in the NBA draft in my life. you’re team is terrible but you’ve stockpiled 4 1st round picks…..and you pick 4 Guards including 3 PG’s? insane.
and who do the Spurs want that they are looking to trade Parker to get into the lottery. one thing i’ve learned is to never question the Spurs moves but this doesn’t seem like the draft to be making a move like that.
Hey Troy Hudson is amazing…
@ bieber
That’s because those are the only two true centers left in the game. It’s hard for their names not to be linked together, even if it is trade talk.
Bynum is not nearly on Howard’s level, but he’s rated so high because he actually has nice post moves and a mean streak. Problem is he only plays hard occasionally and is injured too often. At this point, potential aside, you’re better off with Tyson Chandler, McGee or Bogut.
As for Kahn, why not just play Anthony Randolph? Potential, he surely has. I also heard Eddy Curry is available.
@bieber
That’s because those are the only two true centers left in the game. It’s hard not to link those two together, even if it is trade talk.
How about this trade? The Lakers trade Kobe Bryant to the Jazz for Memo Okur’s expiring $9.45 million contract, the team’s remaining $4.5 million in trade exceptions, picks 3 and 12, and CJ Miles $3.70 million expiring contract.
I am no expert at the trade rules but I guess the dollars would match.
Why would Kobe agree? Because he will be flanked by Al Jefferson, Derrick Favors, Devin Harris, and Gordon Hayward plus Paul Millsap as the sixth man.
Why would the Lakers agree? If Okur is healthy, they have a former all star who can stretch the defense, a streaky wing player in Miles, and possibly Derick Williams and Alec Burks from the draft.
Why would the Jazz agree? Because it is Kobe.
If I do not make sense, please consider that I am just hallucinating at this time of the day.
@alf no excuse for the madness that is your comment on today’s smack
Surely if everyone knows he’s shopping the #2 pick then it’s perceived value drastically decreases? Just more boneheaded behavior from the worst employee in NBA history.
Andrew Bynum is so overvalued, granted when he is healthy he is a true difference maker, a proper center and a great defender… but the fact of the matter is he isn’t ever healthy and at this point in his career it is fair to say he won’t ever play a full season. I fail to see any difference between him and Greg Oden… except you can effectively get Oden for free this off season… provided you offer him slightly more than Portland is willing to pay… which will still be less than what Bynum makes.
If the Magic want to keep Howard they WILL make an attempt to get Josh Smith… but what do they have to offer? Daniel Orton, Jameer Nelson and Brandon Bass? If I were Atlanta I’d have no interest in accepting that package especially when it strengthens a rival.
Can you imagine Smith and Howard (Sounds like a law firm) playing D together? Frightening.
#7 pick seems a bit steep for Felton. I don’t really see his value to Sacramento… they aren’t going to contend… so they should just keep building their young core… with you guessed it… draft picks.
The Spurs front office are great, I have absolute faith in everything they do. I would love for them to get rid of Parker whilst getting a high draft pick… I wonder who they are eyeing? Leonard seems like a perfect match right? Maybe Biyombo?
@ alf Yeah, right, I can just see Kobe accepting a trade to Utah :) I mean, it’s not like he has an option in his contract to approve/disapprove where he is traded.
Spurs shopping Parker for a lotto pick? In this draft? Weak on all levels…
@ sh!tfaced
Somewhat agree but… the Top 10 next year are pretty much all going to be All Stars… no one will give up a Top 10 pick next year for Parker. If they want a high draft pick… this years the year. Wouldn’t you agree?
“Also keep an eye on rumors about the Spurs moving Tony Parker to get into the top 10 (Raptors & Kings)”
^ Rumours are fuckin hilarious. What would the Spurs want at the #5 spot for Tony Parker? Calderon and Tristan Thompson?
Hey superfreak. I think bogut is a proven center. So it’s not as simple as you make it. His recent injury issues are noting compared to what bynum’s been through. Defensively I’d say they are at least equal. But I don’t know, bynum offensive ability outshines even dwight. Dwight’s defense, which is the best in the league along with his freakish athletic abilities is what seperates him from the center pack. If it were as simple as you make it sound, bynum would have been a magic months ago. What you think ?
if the spurs cant get kanter in the top 10 then they would be wasting the trade bait. how many rumors have been going for the last 2-3-4 years that parker is gone. now how many are true? i call BS until i see it him in something other then silver and black.
D. Williams is gonna be beast. I have a feeling people are going to regret taking Kyrie over this kid in a couple of years. It’ll be like Oden-Durant all over again…
Pretty sure the guys name is Isiah Thomas
@Jay – How about Tony Parker for Kemba Walker (with the #5 pick from the Raps)??? As a Raps fan, I’d rather have Kemba than TP
@ iCARNACKi
Good point. Plus it’s a contract year for Parker. They might as well get anything than possibly lose him for nothing.
And we all know David “NBA Draft Superstar” Kahn is STILL a sucker when it comes to stockpiling point guards (even with Rubio there). Maybe he’ll take the bait… lol
The Wrath Of Khan continues…
@goattree: “As a Raps fan, I’d rather have Kemba than TP.”
Really? UConn played their best best when Lamb was running point and Kemba was out on the wing. I’m a Toronto dude too but I don’t see Walker becoming a good NBA point. In my eyes he’ll be like Delonte West at best, or Eddie House at worst.
When their careers are all said and done, Kemba will never be close to the level Tony Parker is. The team doesn’t need more youth. They need vets.
Shaka Khan!!!
@ JAY
…might even be Damon Jones at worser than worst.
I would trade Andrew Bynum for Kwame Brown at this point. Kwame gave the Lakers more defensively and played more than 13 games in the reg season.
^ You just like Kwame Brown because he is long (Pause)^
I’m going to be pissed if we trade our 7th pick for Raymond Felton.
…Eddy Curry might like 28, he’ll even want you to touch his fat 8===|-)
whoops… i mean 26
at #20: goatree..i think the spurs are trading Parker to allow george hill to be a full time point. why would they take kemba then?
if i had to pick first foremost, i would rather have kwame nail me in the butthole behind a community college like any respectable honkey would! Im sure Kwame is softer than bynum and would be able to hold on to these balls unlike that one game in LA where he had 7 turnovers. Kwame sucks but Bynum sucks harder BOOM goes the dynamite.
and Mike Brown is a worse head coach than Dick Vitale.
Kobe has that pesky no-trade clause. He isn’t going anywhere.
Lakers are absolutely retarded if they don’t trade Bynum for Dwight if Orlando offers it. Retarded. Their contracts are about the same so you are getting twice as much for your money. At this point, everyone knows what Bynum is, a really big guy who will play 50 games for you. Howard is not as big, twice as athletic, 5x more marketable, and he plays every game.
Kahn is like the guy who is always trading in his cars, but never really gets a good one.
@beiber #31
I think goattree was saying if the Raps trade #5 for Parker, essentially they are trading away Kemba for Tony Parker.
ah i see…^ if that is the case.
@sh!tfaced thats low. You sir have crossed the line lol
Haven’t posted here in awhile…
So did I miss some things?
Is Austin Burton still a rabid Lebron apologist?
Looking at these Mock Drafts is hilarious.
While John Wall was the #1 pick last year, BLAKE GRIFFIN was ROTY!
Blake is 6’10 250lb freak athlete with a decent post game, a sick face up game, and a nice handle, draws a ton of fouls.
Derrick Williams is 6’6 250lbs. Freak athlete. decent post game, sick face up game, nice handle, draws a ton of fouls.
Why is it even a debate between him and Kyrie. No way should Kyrie even be in the top 3.
Here is what it should look like tomorrow
#1 Cle/Derrick Williams
#2 MIN/trade the pick to the Bobcats for Jackson and #9
Charlotte uses the #2 pick to draft Tyler Honeycutt
#3 UTH/Klay Thompson
#4 Cle/Brandon Knight or Kemba Walker
#5 TOR/ left overs between Knight/Walker/Irving
Teams need to draft by need and not media hype.
The city of Clevland doesn’t deserve another star player IMHO so I hope they do take Kyrie. So when he turnd out to be a bust along with Kanter then they’ll have been punished for their racist stupidity against Lebron.
@ Chi…
Usually I agree with a majority of your posts but why in the hell would Honeycutt go 2nd…if anything dudes gonna slip to you guessed it Chitown and end up a stud. No way Klay Thompson is worth a # 3 pick either. Gotta take Knight or Kanter.
@this will hurt
I been studying these dudes like crazy because i dont have anything better to do this off season (and because i was putting the draft class into 2K). Trust me, Honeycutt should be a top 5 pick. Hopefully if the Bobcats cant trade up and get Williams at #2, then they’ll be able to grab Honeycutt at #9 since the other GMs are too stupid to do so.
Kanter will be a bust if you pick him high. Dude is a Zaza Pachillia clone. Any GM that drafts Kanter or Kyrie 1-5 will not have a job in 2yrs. Those dudes will be avg at best.
You pick them at 6-15 and you could blame the weakness of the draft.