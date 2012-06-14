David Stern Runs His Mouth; An Inside Look At The Dream Team

Not much has changed in the 24 hours since Kevin Durant pulled out the baby powder on LeBron and Miami in the fourth quarter of Game 1… you know, other than the fact that everyone is writing the Heat off already and crowning KD as the greatest thing ever. Since that 17-point fourth quarter in his first ever NBA Finals game, Durant is now a 6-11 Kobe, the future all-time leading scorer and the greatest thing anyone in professional basketball has seen since Hot Sauce. We all need to calm down. While that’s all possible true, and OKC is looking like prohibitive favorites to walk away with rings this year, all Miami has to do is steal Game 2 and they’re in the driver’s seat with three straight home games. While you have a better chance of catching Shane Battier using a swear word than he does of having another 17-point game, there were a few positives to take out of the opener for Miami. First of all, Durant was 0-2 shooting when he was being checked by LeBron and 12-18 against everybody else. That proves that A) no one outside of James should be guarding him, and B) LeBron didn’t check him nearly enough in Game 1. We’re sorry about the lack of rest ‘Bron, but there’s no way the Heat are winning if you’re going to take one of the top two or three defenders in the game and stick him on the human drawbridge Kendrick Perkins … Yesterday, David Stern came on the Jim Rome Show and showed everyone that you can never mess with the Godfather. While the two are normally cordial and always seemingly egging each other on, things got weird in the show yesterday. With Rome asking why the lottery was fixed, Stern retaliated with “Have you stopped beating your wife yet?” Stern intended to respond to one dumb question with one of his own, but still, that? Predictably, things got testy and eventually Stern was ending it by saying, “I have to go call someone important now. Stephen A. Smith is up next.” Man, if he is this bad in interviews, dude must’ve been THE WORST in the CBA negotiations. We can’t even imagine that. We’re surprised Dwyane Wade didn’t get tossed out of the league for mouthing off last fall at the Godfather … Keep reading to hear about the awesome Dream Team documentary from last night …
David Stern Runs His Mouth; An Inside Look At The Dream Team
uproxx 06.14.12 6 years ago
