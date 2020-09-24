Before De’Aaron Fox was drafted by the Kings in 2018, he was a top recruit out of the basketball haven of Chicago and a star at the University of Kentucky. In a new appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man And The Three podcast, Fox explained how it was “very different” to play for the Kings after having so much success throughout his amateur career.

Asked if he ever played with a chip on his shoulder after going fifth in the draft and starring for a franchise in the Kings that hasn’t made the playoffs in nearly two decades, Fox explained that it required a different mindset.

"I've never been an underdog before but, obviously getting drafted to the Sacramento Kings is very different from what I've had from being born to 19 years old. It's very different." – De'Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/tJ6jr1NohQ — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) September 24, 2020

Despite admitting that it was a bit of a challenge, Fox later said he quickly changed his tune and looked at going fifth in 2018 to the Kings as a huge opportunity. After all, taking Sacramento to the promised land is a feat not many can claim.

“For me it’s like, imagine being one of those players on one of those teams that hasn’t made the playoffs in over a decade … and then being the first team that actually gets to the playoffs,” Fox said. “It’s obviously hard as hell, especially being in the West, but being able to be part of that would be something special.”

Fox discussed leading the Kings, his Chicago roots, and more with Redick on the podcast, which you can watch below.