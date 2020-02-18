Deandre Ayton Is Fighting Through Pain On His Quest For Dominance

Deandre Ayton has had a rollercoaster of a sophomore season in Phoenix, one that was derailed early by a 25-game suspension for a positive drug test one game into the season, but was showing considerable promise of late before an ankle injury forced him to miss the last two games prior to the All-Star break and sit out the Rising Stars Game.

For the season, Ayton is averaging 18.7 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in his 23 appearances and has had some truly spectacular performances, including a 28-point, 19-rebound outing in his last game played against the Nuggets. For Ayton, who spoke with Dime during All-Star Weekend in Chicago at the Puma activation at Champs Sports, the biggest change he’s been looking for in his game this season compared to last is consistency.

“Dominance. Me being dominant every game,” Ayton said. “I’m just playing through pain, bro. Playing through a lotta pain. Missing a lot of games, coming back the same day and spraining my ankle then have to miss some more. It’s a lot of adversity I hit, and I had to get mature really fast.”

Like so many, Ayton’s mood and vibe affects his choice in music, and for the former drummer (who says he still picks up the snare drum to “make a little noise” at home) he’s found himself listening to a lot of NBA Youngboy lately because of that pain.

“I listen to a lot of genres of music, but my favorite artist right now is NBA Youngboy,” Ayton said. “Him just expressing his pain, and if there’s anything I can relate to, then I’m with it.”

When he’s been able to play, he’s been highly productive. The second-year center still has the occasional off night, but those are fewer and farther between than his rookie season. He’s failed to score in double figures just once this season — his first game back from an injury — and has more 20-10 games (eight) than games with fewer than 16 points (seven). His improvement has coincided with a team that has taken strides as a whole in the first year under Monty Williams.

“We’ve grown a lot [as a team]. Communication, keeping each other accountable and bringing that work ethic every day,” Ayton said. “Just setting the example and guys seeing me not play and I’m still coming into practice early, it’s just contagious. You can’t walk into the Suns facility and not work on your game, because everyone else is working hard on their game, and it’s just contagious.”

Part of that is the addition of some new veteran pieces, like Ricky Rubio at point guard, but also the growth of first-time All-Star Devin Booker. While Booker is having one of his best seasons, Ayton believes the recognition is long overdue.