Deandre Ayton Has Learned How To Dominate In His Role With The Suns

When the Phoenix Suns drafted Deandre Ayton with the first overall selection in 2018 — a draft class that looks to be one of the best in recent memory — he entered an organization without much of anything defined. There was Devin Booker, who was steadily establishing himself as one of the league’s best young scorers but had questions to that point about his impact beyond putting points on the board. Beyond him, there wasn’t much more to say about Phoenix when Ayton (and Mikal Bridges) arrived.

The Suns’ track record of draft picks prior to 2018 was, well, rather awful thanks to a combination of bad picks and bad development, compounded by constant coaching turnover. It was not the ideal situation for a player that had immense talent but was in need of structure. Ayton had a strong rookie year, averaging 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, but was overshadowed by the performances of Luka Doncic and Trae Young picked behind him. His offensive ability was never in question, but despite having the physical tools, his defense left plenty to be desired and on a team with little in the way of continuity — Ayton’s 71 games played was the third most on the team behind Bridges and Jackson — his flaws were compounded and more noticeable.

His sophomore season got off to an even worse start as he got popped for a 25-game suspension for testing positive for an illegal substance, putting he and the Suns behind the 8-ball in Monty Williams’ first season. That time to sit proved to be an opportunity for Ayton, however, as he could watch and learn as Williams tried to build a culture of accountability from the ground up. When he made his return to the floor, he showed the physical dominance inside that made the Suns take him first overall, averaging 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as the second option to Booker, along with 1.5 blocks (up from 0.9 as a rookie) as he steadily began finding his comfort in a structured defense.

This season, Ayton found himself as the clear third option for the Suns, with Chris Paul joining the backcourt alongside Booker to form one of the league’s best units. As such, his regular season averages dipped to 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, but his efficiency took a massive leap as he embraced his newfound role, posting a 65.3 true shooting percentage, by far the best of his young career. That is thanks in large part to taking more than half (53 percent) of his attempts in the restricted area this season, feasting on lobs and pocket passes as a roll man as well as becoming one of the league’s best putback men, cleaning up on the offensive glass as defenses were forced to bend toward his star guards.

Ayton is an excellent screener with his massive frame, and his partnership in the pick-and-roll game with Paul and Booker, both of whom are incredibly patient as the ball-handler to draw the defense out and assess the situation, has grown to be as good as there is in the NBA. Ayton is a master of the delayed or wide roll, sticking with his screen to create maximum space, letting Paul snake the screen coming back across the court, and then Ayton swings wide to dart in behind the defense once the big has committed to stepping up to Paul and the guard is in chase to get back to his man.

On defense, the Suns center is leaps and bounds from where he was as a rookie, finally showing the fluidity in movement that he’s always had offensively on the defensive end, thanks mostly to being comfortable in his role and understanding his coverages and what he’s supposed to do.

When Ayton was coming out of college, one of the things that was so frustrating about his defense was that he looked to be constantly having to think through his actions, which slowed him down compared to the instinctual play he displayed on offense, where his confidence in his footwork was so evident. Now, just look at the way he mirrors Giannis Antetokounmpo, stoning him on a drive and on his counter to force a kickout.

Those skills developed over the past three seasons have been put to the test during the Suns’ postseason run, and through 11 games, Ayton has passed with flying colors. Ayton has faced formidable foes in the Lakers and Nuggets, who both boast tremendous frontcourt talent, and the Suns big man was particularly impressive in holding up against league MVP Nikola Jokic in the sweep of Denver.