DeAndre Jordan Destroys The Serge Protector

When an elite defender and one of the most electric dunkers in the game meet at the rim, you almost expect to be let down. That didn’t happen on Wednesday night during the Thunder-Clippers game. Serge Ibaka rose to block a DeAndre Jordan dunk attempt from the right baseline, and you could almost see the universe folding in on itself as NBA fans froze in time. Only one would come out on top.

We’ll let you decide who won this clash above the iron:

Is this a contender for dunk of the year?

