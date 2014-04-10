DeAndre Jordan Destroys The Serge Protector

When an elite defender and one of the most electric dunkers in the game meet at the rim, you almost expect to be let down. That didn’t happen on Wednesday night during the Thunder-Clippers game. Serge Ibaka rose to block a DeAndre Jordan dunk attempt from the right baseline, and you could almost see the universe folding in on itself as NBA fans froze in time. Only one would come out on top.
We’ll let you decide who won this clash above the iron:
Is this a contender for dunk of the year?
Sick dunk by DJ, but I’m giving it Serge for 3 reasons
1). DJ got away with a push off
2). DJ has about 2-6 inches on his wing span
3). Serge was double jumping after trying to stop Barnes
Either way sick play and I had to watch it about 10 times.