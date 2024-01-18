The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic found themselves in a tight game on Wednesday night. And just as it looked like things were going to go to overtime, Dejounte Murray got to be the hero for the home team, as he hit a jumper as time expired to give Atlanta a 106-104 win.

With right around 10 seconds remaining in regulation and Orlando trailing by three, Paolo Banchero came off of a Jalen Suggs screen and pulled up from well behind the three-point line. While he struggled from the field on the evening, Banchero showed off his ability to hit shots in big moments, as he knocked down a triple to tie things up. Murray got the ball on the ensuing inbound and brought it right up the floor, and despite being pestered by Markelle Fultz, he was able to get to his spot in the midrange, pull up, and knock down a jumper while the clock hit zero.

DEJOUNTE CALLED GAME 😤🔥 HAWKS-MAGIC ENDING WAS WILD 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6yoo3oO9tb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2024

DEJOUNTE MURRAY CALLED GAME🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mrrZ3pyRv2 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) January 18, 2024

It was a good win for a Hawks team that is fighting to make it into the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. Murray specifically has drawn a ton of attention lately, as he’s found his name in trade rumors frequently over the course of the last few weeks. He had a productive night on Wednesday, as Murray scored 26 points on 11-for-18 shooting five assists, five rebounds, and two steals.