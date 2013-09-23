Watch Dell Curry Defeat Son Stephen Curry At Game Of P-I-G

09.23.13 5 years ago

Stephen Curry, if you didn’t already know, is the son of former Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter, Dell Curry. The father and son faced off at a #SplashBrothers clinic to see who was the better shooter during an impromptu game of P.I.G.

At Warriors headquarters, Dell Curry showed his 25-year-old son who he inherited the shooting gene from. The elder Curry shot 40.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc playing for the Hornets, Cavs, Jazz, Bucks and Raptors during his 16-year career. So far, his son is exceeding his father’s pedigree, setting an NBA record with 272 threeâ€”pointers last season while shooting 45.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

But on Friday, as you can see in the video below, it was the 49-year-old Dell who was the victor in a P-I-G match against his son.

