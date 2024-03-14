DeMar DeRozan Did It Again And Forced Overtime Against The Pacers

DeMar DeRozan has established himself as one of the best clutch options in the NBA. When games are coming down to the wire for the Chicago Bulls, you know DeRozan is going to get the ball, cook a little bit, and usually, he’s going to score, because that is just what he does in these situations.

The latest example of this came during Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. With the Bulls down by two and only 2.4 seconds left on the clock, DeRozan got the ball in the corner and hit an absolutely disgusting fadeaway despite getting hounded by T.J. McConnell.

DeMar DeRozan ties it 117-117 with .3 seconds left in the 4Q 😱 Bulls-Pacers | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/mxVCd7EzPz pic.twitter.com/FDFGnGsLAB — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2024

It was the latest thing in an absolutely crazy final few seconds between the two Central Division opponents. The Pacers led by one with about 10 seconds left when Coby White went up for a layup that Pascal Siakam chased down. He swatted the ball and it was recovered by a teammate, but unfortunately for Chicago, Siakam landed on White, which caused the team’s standout young guard to go to the locker room.

Pascal Siakam chase down block. pic.twitter.com/pupucWEt4X — Edilson J. Silva 🇨🇦🏀🇦🇴 (@edilsonbuzz) March 14, 2024

Aaron Nesmith got fouled and hit both free throws after this, and on the ensuing possession, DeRozan got sent to the line, where he made one and missed one. Chicago called a timeout and drew up a play for DeRozan, which couldn’t have gone much better.