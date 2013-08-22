DeMar DeRozan Gives You A Behind-The-Scenes Look At His Sneaker Collection

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
08.22.13 5 years ago

There aren’t many NBA players that can compete with DeMar DeRozan when it comes to sneakers. That’s especially true when you’re talking about on the court. DeRozan doesn’t just get shoes to watch them collect dust in his closet. He wears them as they were intended.

Our friends at Nice Kicks recently caught up with DeRozan to get exclusive access into his sneaker collection. The results are amazing.

Who is the biggest sneakerhead in the NBA?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
