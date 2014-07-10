DeMar DeRozan Hones His Handle At Wal-Mart

Basketball never stops in the NBA. The draft and free agency combine to make the scheduled offseason seem like anything but, and players have summer commitments to national teams, pro-ams, camps, endorsers, and more in addition to needing rest before the grind begins again in the fall. That can leave little time for individual training, and DeMar DeRozan is making sure he gets his work in whenever he can.

The 2014 All-Star was at Wal-Mart last night when he saw the opportunity for some impromptu ballhandling drills and took advantage. DeRozan even tagged his trainer in the caption.

Caution jacket: Late night HandleLife Walmart… @dribble2much lol

We’re not sure if the caution jacket is being worn to serve its main purpose as warning to other patrons that a 6-7 man is honing his handle in Wal-mart, or if it’s a simple fashion statement. Regardless, DeRozan’s drive to grow his game is certainly impressive.

To be honest, though, his dribble looks a little high and loose here. Let’s hope his trainer corrects that posthaste.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.