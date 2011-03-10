DeMar DeRozan Incredible Spin and Dunk on the Jazz

Wow. Lost in all of the drama from last night – everything from crazy ref blunders in the Big East Tournament, to Kevin Durant going Space Jam on the Sixers – is this move and dunk from the Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan:
What do you think?
Follow Patrick on Twitter at @PatCassidy32.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
nice move by the rightful dunk champ
future soup her star
Cosign #1
The next dunk offs are going to be filled with props.
I heard Derozan was going to “drop the needle” and windmill.
For the kids who don’t know ‘drop the needle’, pick up House Party w/ Kid N Play.
And for the Kids who don’t know Kid N Play, think Marge Simpson rapping.
True NBA dunking champ two years and running. Forget Blake Griffin and his weak-ass car dunk. Demar is the shit!!!!
Did he just do that?? Did i see that right?? That was jaw dropping and very possibly the dunk of the year. He leaves CJ Miles in the dust then dunks on Derick Favours and Big Al Jefferson. WOW! NO PROPS NEEDED! COM10 KID
This guy needs a break out season more than anyone to make sure he’s not the next Desmond Mason.