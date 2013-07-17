DeMar DeRozan Interview With Teammate Jonas Valanciunas Is As Amusing As You’d Imagine

The addition of Jonas Valanciunas was one of the rare bright spots for a Raptors team that finished 34-48 last season and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. During Summer League play, Toronto’s stalwart at shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan, gave an impromptu interview with JV and his droll answers are perfect.

At one point, DeRozan asks JV if he’s enjoying playing in Summer League with Raptors teammates Terrence Ross and Quincy Acy. JV’s response, “Those two stupid guys, nah,” should give you an idea of what to expect in the interview.

Is Jonas Valanciunas going to improve on his decent rookie year?

