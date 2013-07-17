DeMar DeRozan Interview With Teammate Jonas Valanciunas Is As Amusing As You’d Imagine

#Video
07.17.13 5 years ago

The addition of Jonas Valanciunas was one of the rare bright spots for a Raptors team that finished 34-48 last season and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. During Summer League play, Toronto’s stalwart at shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan, gave an impromptu interview with JV and his droll answers are perfect.

At one point, DeRozan asks JV if he’s enjoying playing in Summer League with Raptors teammates Terrence Ross and Quincy Acy. JV’s response, “Those two stupid guys, nah,” should give you an idea of what to expect in the interview.

Is Jonas Valanciunas going to improve on his decent rookie year?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagJonas ValanciunasSUMMER LEAGUETORONTO RAPTORSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP