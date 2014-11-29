DeMar DeRozan Out Indefinitely With Torn Groin Tendon

After getting off to its best start in franchise history (13-3), the Toronto Raptors revealed that its leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, will miss significant time after suffering an injury in the team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Initially diagnosed as a groin strain, further tests showed that the 25 year-old’s injury was more severe.

Per a press release from the Toronto Raptors:

“Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan left Friday’s game versus Dallas at the 8:23 mark of the third quarter and did not return. Test results revealed a torn left adductor longus tendon. There is no timetable for his return to basketball activity. His status will be updated as appropriate. DeRozan has averaged a team-high 19.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and a team-best 33.6 minutes in 16 contests this season. He has paced the club in scoring on eight occasions.”

DeRozan struggled from the field on Friday night, shooting 0-8 and recording no points before going down to the floor in obvious pain while trying to drive to the rim.

While the Raptors gave no timetable for DeRozan’s return, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders suggested (based on similar injuries in the past) that a non-surgical repair of the adductor longus tendon may see a six or seven-week recovery process, while a surgical repair may sideline the All-Star approximately 12 weeks. The timetable will ultimately depend on the severity of the tear and if surgery will be required.

Friday night’s 106-102 loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Raptors. Toronto will be back in action on against the Los Angeles Lakers at the STAPLES Center.

