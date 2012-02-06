DeMar DeRozan Smashes On Miami

#Miami Heat #Video
02.06.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Toronto ended up losing to Miami, but it wasn’t because of DeMar DeRozan. He was there all day, and was going at the rim like he had a problem with it. 25 points was solid, but this dunk was even more impressive.

Could DeRozan become an All-Star?

