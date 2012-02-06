DeMar DeRozan Smashes On Miami

Toronto ended up losing to Miami, but it wasn’t because of DeMar DeRozan. He was there all day, and was going at the rim like he had a problem with it. 25 points was solid, but this dunk was even more impressive.

Could DeRozan become an All-Star?

