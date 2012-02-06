DeMar DeRozan Smashes On Miami

Toronto ended up losing to Miami, but it wasn’t because of DeMar DeRozan. He was there all day, and was going at the rim like he had a problem with it. 25 points was solid, but this dunk was even more impressive.
Could DeRozan become an All-Star?
He’s got potential, but his success(?) right now might just be a product of a system which is lacking anyone who can put the ball in the net. Scorer by default. Hopefully by the time he leaves the raps he’ll have improved his off ball play and ability to hit those mid range j’s consistently. Then he’ll be a nightmare to guard.
DeMar will be fine. Everyone forgets that he would be a senior at USC this year and has plenty of room to develop.
#Tank Swag
One thing he really needs is to learn how to dribble drive. He is too reliant on drop off passes and open looks. Not gonna be an all star 2 guard until he can create his own shot.