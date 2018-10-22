Getty Image

DeMar DeRozan may have been the player that helped re-establish the Toronto Raptors, but his time in Toronto didn’t mean that much in the end. Over the summer, Raptors President Masai Ujiri decided to make the difficult decision to trade DeRozan to the Spurs to get potential MVP caliber star Kawhi Leonard. It was the right basketball move but not necessarily the popular one for DeRozan and his fans. DeRozan did everything he could for the Raptors while truly embracing the city and team culture. Fans still love him, but he’s unsurprisingly not a big fan of the organization these days.

Now a member of the Spurs, DeRozan was asked about a recent pregame video Sportsnet made before Toronto’s season opener against the Boston Celtics.

The video obviously meant to hype up fans, had a pretty cool theme. It was essentially telling fans that it was time to stop being worried about past failures, and not being seen as an attractive free agency destination, and to embrace what they have. However, there were two parts of the video that could be seen as a little insulting to former players. In DeRozan’s case, it seemed to praise Ujiri for deciding to make the decision to trade DeRozan.