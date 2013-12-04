DeMarcus Cousins Denies Implicitly Insulting Derrick Rose

12.04.13 5 years ago

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, appears to have insulted prodigal Bulls son, Derrick Rose. When asked whether he was playing this Friday, Boogie jokingly told a reporter he was probably out the rest of the season, so “I can get a comeback commercial.” Most people took the teasing comment as a dig about Rose’s heavily anticipated lead-up to this season’s return.

If you’re not aware, Rose’s ubiquitous commercial “Basketball is Everything,” was playing non-stop throughout the early part of the season. Then Rose’s other knee buckled when he suffered a torn medial menisicus that has ended his 2013-14 season prematurely. This comes right after he sat out the entirety of the 2012-13 season recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee.

DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers (Kobe might play!), and when asked about it by Sacramento News 10 reporter Sean Cunningham, Boogie appeared to have poked a little fun at Rose’s commercial-laden return sponsored by Adidas.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Earlier today, by way of CSN Chicago, Boogie took to Twitter to dismiss any notion that took his quote was an indirect slight against Rose.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Was Cousins taking a dig at Rose and his much-hyped return from injury?

