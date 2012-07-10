DeMarcus Cousins Doesn’t Agree With Jerry Colangelo Calling Him “Immature”

DeMarcus Cousins is immature, as we’ve seen numerous times in the past. During the first Team USA practice (he is on the USA Select Team), many players were pissed at Cousins for his style of play. Carmelo Anthony thought he was “fouling the sh*t out of everyone.” Here’s how the Sacramento Bee described it:

“Too much fouling. Too much trash-talking. Too much complaining about favoritism (edge, Olympians) to the referees. Too many frowns, head shakes and frustrated hand flips.”

Here’s how Jerry Colangelo saw it:

‘”Show respect to players, and you get respect back,’ Colangelo said. “He needs to mature as a person, as a player if he’s going to have an outstanding NBA career. So before there’s discussion about him being part of our program, he has a lot of building to do… “He has a lot of growing up to do.”

Well, DeMarcus Cousins took exception to that, you know, because he’s immature.

While we commend his private conversation with Colangelo to settle the matter, he probably should have left it there instead of going to the media. But he’s immature, remember? So it’s public.

“‘I actually just had a conversation with (Colangelo),’ Cousins revealed after Monday’s scrimmage between the Select Team and members of the recently named U.S. Olympic squad. ‘I asked him, ‘How was I being immature?’ He never really gave me an answer. I mean, I really wanted to know. I took offense to it. … It definitely bothered me.'”

The day will come when DeMarcus Cousins’ talent is too great to leave him off the Team USA Olympic squad, but we’re not there yet. In the meantime, Cousins will have to learn to grow up a bit before anyone will take him seriously. If you remember, even LeBron James was nearly left off the ’08 Olympic roster for similar reasons.

h/t Pro Basketball Talk

How much growing up does DeMarcus Cousins need to do?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.