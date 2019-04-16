TNT

The Golden State Warriors made quick work of the L.A. Clippers in Game 1 of their first round playoff series and, in short, it doesn’t appear as if the reigning champions will be pushed by the No. 8 seed in the coming days. With that in mind, the future is at the forefront of everything for the Warriors and that means an aim to fine tune the rotation with an eye on the remainder of the playoff run.

Some of that focus is aimed at DeMarcus Cousins, who famously signed a below-market contract in the off-season after suffering a ruptured Achilles as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. While Cousins hasn’t necessarily been the all-encompassing X-factor that some projected, he remains highly talented and intriguing and, to this point, the veteran big man has largely remained healthy and available for deployment.

On Monday evening, however, Cousins suffered a left quad injury chasing after a steal in the first quarter, collapsing to the ground without contact in a scary sight for the Warriors.