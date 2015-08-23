DeMarcus Cousins Is Awarded The Key To His Hometown Of Mobile, Alabama

USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins recently returned to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama to hold a free youth basketball camp and to receive a very special honor – a key to the city from Mayor Sandy Simpson. The moment shows that Cousins has a lot of love and support back home and comes as his reputation in and outside the league continues to improve. People are beginning to realize the issues that plague the Sacramento Kings have more to do with the team’s dysfunctional front office than Cousins, it seems.

Cousins has been a polarizing player since his rookie season. When focused, he’s arguably the best big man in the league. Last season we were offered a glimpse of the considerable skill Cousins possesses when he averaged 24.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, enough to make his first All-Star team. It’s all the other stuff that Cousins brings that worries and frustrates fans and the basketball community alike. He’s temperamental, occasionally lackadaisical on defense, prone to berating teammates and has a documented history of fighting with coaches — though he became close with Mike Malone, who was unceremoniously terminated early last season.

However, this last season things seemed to change for Cousins, and as a result the team’s overall product improved on the court. He began to show signs of maturity and developed a rapport with his coach Mike Malone and even some of his teammates while leading the Kings to an record of 9-5 at the head of the season. However, Cousins went on to miss nine straight games with viral meningitis and Malone was subsequently fired, leading to a series of almost comical basketball decisions. Tyrone Corbin, whose previous tenure as the coach in Utah didn’t go so well, was brought in as head coach. He didn’t last the full season and was ultimately replaced by George Karl, whose style of play seemed ill-suited for Cousins’ skill set. Karl, promptly, set about trying to trade the big man.

Next, the team’s general manager, Pete D’Alessandro, was demoted before ultimately leaving and joining the Denver Nuggets, when owner Vivek Ranadive installed Vlade Divac as the final basketball decision maker. Former adviser, Chris Mullin, also left the organization to coach the St. John’s basketball program. This all transpired after word spread Ranadive advocated for a four-on-five defense.

So, yes, the team’s management is a disaster, but at least everyone recognizes this now.

Meanwhile, Cousins has plans to revitalize Michael Figures Park in his old stomping grounds, and turn it into Mobile’s Rucker.

