After putting together a dominant season with a 34-7 record at the Pepsi Center, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets struggled mightily in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, failing to score consistently on their way to a disappointing loss. On Tuesday evening, the outlook wasn’t rosy for either player or team for much of the night but, just as Denver’s offensive issues seemingly were on pace to sink their playoff hopes, Murray awakened, leading the Nuggets a 114-105 victory. Now, the series heads to San Antonio all tied up at one game apiece.

Much as it was in Game 1, the early going was a struggle for Denver’s offense, with the notable exception of Paul Millsap. The veteran forward scored 11 of the first 17 points for the Nuggets and, without his contributions, the home team would have been in significant trouble.

Still, Millsap battled foul trouble, and eventually, the ball began rolling downhill for the visiting Spurs. San Antonio put together a blistering 25-6 run between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, pushing ahead by a dominating score of 41-23. DeMar DeRozan was at the center of the onslaught for the Spurs.