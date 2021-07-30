Before Jamal Murray went down with an unfortunate injury, many believed the Denver Nuggets were a legitimate contender to win the 2021 NBA title. Murray’s absence, along with other injury issues, left a crater on the perimeter for Denver and that, combined with uneven defense, pushed the Nuggets out of the playoffs in disappointing fashion against the Phoenix Suns. Still, the Nuggets flashed considerable upside, with Nikola Jokic breaking out as the NBA MVP, Michael Porter Jr. taking the next step and a mid-season deal for Aaron Gordon as a two-way role player.

The Nuggets will have to deal with the absence of Murray again in 2021-22, and that shrouds the team’s offseason in a bit of mystery. Will Barton added to that by declining a player option, and Denver must address its perimeter rotation in the coming days and weeks. The Nuggets have done a quality job in the draft, though, and they have another pick to add to the coffers.

Roster Needs: Perimeter help, overall depth

Bones Hyland (No. 26 Overall), Grade: B-

Hyland should be a lot of fun with Nikola Jokic. For starters, he’s a heck of a shooter, with the ability to score at every level and fire with deep range. That is his calling card, but he’s really creative and should be an entertaining scorer overall. Hyland absolutely needs to get bigger, and that will be his challenge defensively and when attacking the rim. If he can do that, he’ll have a long career and this pick will be strong.

2021-22 Roster

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Aaron Gordon

Monte Morris

Michael Porter Jr.

Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland

Facu Campazzo

Zeke Nnaji

Bol Bol

PJ Dozier (non-guaranteed)

Vlatko Cancar (non-guaranteed)

2021 Free Agents

Will Barton (UFA)

JaMychal Green (Player Option)

Shaquille Harrison (RFA)

Markus Howard (RFA)

JaVale McGee (UFA)

Paul Millsap (UFA)

Austin Rivers (UFA)