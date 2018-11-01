The Nuggets Are Bringing Back The Rainbow Look With These Clean Alternates

11.01.18 2 hours ago

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets got all new uniforms this season with a logo and color palette change, returning to the maroon, navy, and gold look from the 90s and doing away with the powder blue.

While the new look is clean, it isn’t the classic uniform look that is among the most beloved in league history. That would be their rainbow scheme from the 80s with the Denver skyline in the background that has to be among the all-time best looks in basketball. While some hoped the team might go back to that look full-time, it isn’t gone for good.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled an updated rainbow uniform look for their City edition uniform that brings a modern twist to the classic style in a clean package that’s immediately one of the league’s best alternate unis.

