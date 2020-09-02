Three Takeaways From Denver’s Grueling Game 7 Win Over Utah

The Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday evening, toppling the Utah Jazz and becoming just the 12th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Nuggets, however, as Mike Malone’s team gave up a 19-point lead in the second half and needed to avoid disaster in the form of a potential game-winner as the buzzer sounded.

There is plenty to unpack from a memorable contest and, to that end, here are three takeaways from Game 7.

1. It was a throwback Game 7 in the most unexpected way

Coming into Tuesday evening, this was one of the most offensively potent series in recent memory. Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell headlined the action with monumental scoring displays and, while defensive moments did occur along the way, no one would mistake the first six games for the NBA basketball played in the early 2000’s. In Game 7, though, everything changed.

Neither team even approached one point per possession offensively, as evidenced by the 80-78 final score. Both teams deserve significant credit for defensive execution and effort, with the common theme of Game 7 slogs persisting. Still, this was a level that no one could have expected, with Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic truly stealing the show from their perimeter counterparts.

After a rough first half, Gobert was utterly dominant after halftime, producing 13 points and 17 (!) rebounds while playing all 24 minutes. He keyed a pair of huge runs from the Jazz in the second half, finishing around the rim and denying Denver’s attempts in the paint.

Jokic was consistently great in Game 7, finishing with a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds. Though his offense was steady and efficiency throughout the series, Jokic reached new heights defensively in Game 7 and, with Murray struggling and seemingly hampered by a leg issue down the stretch, the All-NBA center converted the eventual game-winner.

Poignantly, the game ended with a bizarre sequence, as the Nuggets controversially decided to attack the rim after a Mitchell turnover. Denver missed in transition, setting the stage for Mike Conley to get a shot up before the horn.

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but it was competitive, grueling and everything Game 7 is supposed to be. This time, though, it just didn’t have very many points.