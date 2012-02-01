Deron Williams Hammers Home A Dunk On Roy Hibbert

If it wasn’t for a terrible missed call late in New Jersey’s loss last night, the Nets might’ve pulled off the upset. As it is, it’s just another day for Deron Williams, who had 34 last night to up his average to 27 in the past five games. You can tell he’s frustrated. Roy Hibbert‘s face can tell he’s frustrated. Hit the jump to see D-Will abuse the big man.

What's the best dunk of Williams' career?

