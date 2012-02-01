Deron Williams Hammers Home A Dunk On Roy Hibbert

If it wasn’t for a terrible missed call late in New Jersey’s loss last night, the Nets might’ve pulled off the upset. As it is, it’s just another day for Deron Williams, who had 34 last night to up his average to 27 in the past five games. You can tell he’s frustrated. Roy Hibbert‘s face can tell he’s frustrated. Hit the jump to see D-Will abuse the big man.
What’s the best dunk of Williams’ career?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
for my money, i still believe, Deron Williams is the BEST point guard in the nba.
if there was a draft of just selecting point guards, call me whatever you want, but Im picking Deron Williams first.
and dass it!
Good to see Deron getting nasty again. I was worried about the aftershocks of the trade. I hate the way things went down with everything here in Utah. D-Will is still on of my favorites.
I miss seeing D-Will do this in Utah. His dunks are ferocious. Still my fav player.
Stupid story–who cares about who got “posterized”? How’d the freakin’ Nets do on the final score? Idiots. They got “posterized”!!!!