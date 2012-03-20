Deron Williams Hands Out A Beastly Dunk On Tristan Thompson’s Forehead

#Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.20.12 6 years ago

Someone pissed Deron Williams off last night. As we wrote in Smack, he was animated, aggressive and angry. But for the most part, it was another typical Williams-in-a-Net uniform night: a lot of points with so-so efficiency. As for this dunk, it was anything but typical. Williams did this to Roy Hibbert earlier this year. Now he gets Tristan Thompson. Cross another name off the list.

Which version was the better player: Williams as a Net or Williams in Utah?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagNEW JERSEY NETSTristan Thompsonvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP