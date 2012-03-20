Deron Williams Hands Out A Beastly Dunk On Tristan Thompson’s Forehead

Someone pissed Deron Williams off last night. As we wrote in Smack, he was animated, aggressive and angry. But for the most part, it was another typical Williams-in-a-Net uniform night: a lot of points with so-so efficiency. As for this dunk, it was anything but typical. Williams did this to Roy Hibbert earlier this year. Now he gets Tristan Thompson. Cross another name off the list.

Which version was the better player: Williams as a Net or Williams in Utah?

