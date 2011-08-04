Deron Williams & Kyle Korver Are Still Playing Dodgeball

#Video
08.04.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Just when you thought it was going to be a quiet offseason, Deron Williams and Kyle Korver return to Utah later this month for their third-annual Dodge Barrage Tournament. Yes, for a good cause, you can get your Patches O’Houlihan on in style.



If you’re interested in playing, you can register HERE.

Are you going to play?

