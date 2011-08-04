Deron Williams & Kyle Korver Are Still Playing Dodgeball

Just when you thought it was going to be a quiet offseason, Deron Williams and Kyle Korver return to Utah later this month for their third-annual Dodge Barrage Tournament. Yes, for a good cause, you can get your Patches O’Houlihan on in style.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re interested in playing, you can register

Are you going to play?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.