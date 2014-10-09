Video: Derrick Rose & adidas Debut New D Rose 5 BOOST Ad

Today adidas and Derrick Rose released a 30-second spot for the D Rose 5 Boost, featuring Rose jumping for a balletic, slow-mo Eastbay throwdown that only seems possible with their new boost technology. Come check it out.

Rose’s newest signature shoe works both on and off the court while featuring their innovative technology and more personal details then have ever graced one of his signature shoes before.

Featuring full-length boost cushioning with the highest energy return ever measured, The D Rose 5 Boost offers the best addition to the signature Rose line so far.

The D Rose 5 Boost launches at adidas.com and Foot Locker on October 23.

What do you think?

